You are here

Home > Consumer

Asia's richest man outlines his plan to take on Amazon in India

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 10:15 PM

doc73ox9gyf7xc1djdsikw6_doc73ox6z0s3na9olm7ojg.jpg
Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, intends to take on the world's largest retailers by combining his Jio telecom service, mobile devices and a vast physical retail network.
REUTERS

[BANGALORE] Reliance Industries Ltd will roll out its online shopping platform to 1.2 million retailers and store-owners in western India, starting on an ambitious plan to take on Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's Flipkart on its home turf.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, intends to take on the world's largest retailers by combining his Jio telecom service, mobile devices and a vast physical retail network. A new offline-to-online platform will probably be launched in 12 to 18 months across the country, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the plans aren't public.

The energy-to-consumer conglomerate joins Amazon and Flipkart in expanding aggressively in the world's fastest-growing major e-commerce market, where organized retail is still a rarity. Jio currently has 280 million telecom subscribers, while Ambani's retail arm operates nearly 10,000 outlets across more than 6,500 Indian cities and towns.

"Jio and Reliance Retail will launch a unique new commerce platform to empower and enrich our 12 lakh small retailers and shopkeepers in Gujarat," the Reliance chairman said at an event in the state on Friday. Twelve lakh is equivalent to US1.2 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Trials of the company's new initiatives are ongoing in six cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru.

As the initiative expands, Reliance Industries will look to enlist more neighborhood mom-and-pop shops - which make up about 90 per cent of India's retail landscape - as distribution and delivery centers for some products that will be available on its mobile platform, the people said. The company's wholesale stores will help stock these mom-and-pop operations, they said.

Reliance then plans to launch an e-commerce platform more directly tied to its Reliance Retail stores and to the neighborhood stores, according to the people.

Last month, India tightened rules that will disallow foreign-owned online retailers from selling products via companies in which they own equity, and forbid them from pushing merchants to sell exclusively through their platforms. The rules are expected to affect the operations of Amazon as well as its rival Walmart, which acquired Flipkart Online Services Pvt in a US$16 billion deal. They're expected to benefit local enterprises such as Reliance.

Ambani has been gradually revealing details of his plans in e-commerce. In July, he said his platform would use augmented reality, holographs and virtual reality to create an "immersive shopping experience."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Consumer giants spurn risks to chase online subscribers

World's most-visited city faces battle against toxic smog

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

Philips to shut UK factory over 'geopolitical' concerns

Look to India for growth, ESG urges Singapore consumer firms

Forchn plans for second, bigger fund to shop for S-E Asian assets

Editor's Choice

file73nw3ze8az61bqgy8ub.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now

file6vqidakqbdgzchxd3i1.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX down a surprise 8.5% in December

file73nxaxy3qtg11ep1wjud.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore asset players find calm in Brexit storm

Most Read

1 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
2 Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now
3 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
4 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
5 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high

Must Read

Surbana Jurong Campus (garden)_Credit Safdie Surbana Jurong.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong building global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

doc73otqk0mb8i2kco2e8q_doc73otmlk6qpz1f14suhx.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file72vifz4wf3la2ivsost.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.005 Singapore cents in first results since VIT merger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening