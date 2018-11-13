You are here

Home > Consumer

AstraZeneca keeps pruning drugs in US$1.5b sale to Sobi

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 5:05 PM

colin-pc-13.jpg
Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot is paring back Astra's portfolio, selling the rights to aging blockbusters such as Nexium and Seroquel as a new drug crop emerges. The goal is to become "very focused, very lean," with innovative drugs driving growth, Soriot said last week.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[PARIS] AstraZeneca Plc agreed to sell US rights to the respiratory medicine Synagis to Sweden's Sobi for at least US$1.5 billion.

Sobi, officially Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, also gained the right to share the US profits and losses on a potential new medicine that targets the same lung virus Synagis treats, which Astra is developing with Sanofi, the Cambridge, England-based company said in a statement.

Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot is paring back Astra's portfolio, selling the rights to aging blockbusters such as Nexium and Seroquel as a new drug crop emerges. The goal is to become "very focused, very lean," with innovative drugs driving growth, Soriot said last week.

Sobi shares rose as much as 7.2 per cent in Stockholm trading Tuesday, the most since July, while Astra was up as much as 0.9 per cent in London.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Astra is also eligible for as much as US$470 million in payments related to Synagis sales and a further US$345 million related to development of the experimental drug, called MEDI8897.

The UK drugmaker gets US$1 billion in cash and US$500 million worth of Sobi shares and said it plans to use the cash for general corporate purposes. Sobi will get around 130 Astra employees, who will transfer as part of the transaction. The deal is expected to complete at the start of 2019.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Roche's Tecentriq wins fast FDA review in tough-to-treat breast cancer

Taiwan grandpa catches 'em all playing Pokemon Go on 15 phones

De Beers is offering big discounts on low-quality diamonds

'Incomparable' pink diamond could smash record at Geneva auction

Netflix to test lower-price plans as it seeks more Asia users

Your craft beer is about to get more expensive

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

Must Read

Nov 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and venture capital investments

nz-Shanghai01-131118.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

nz-plantationgrove-131122.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

nz-mexico-101018.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening