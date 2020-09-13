AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of Covid-19 vaccine halted by patient illness

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[LONDON] AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday.
The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes