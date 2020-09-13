You are here

AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of Covid-19 vaccine halted by patient illness

Sun, Sep 13, 2020 - 1:11 PM

AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday.
The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from...

