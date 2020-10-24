You are here

AstraZeneca resumes US Covid-19 vaccine trial; J&J prepares to do the same

Sat, Oct 24, 2020 - 6:58 AM

AstraZeneca has resumed the US trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is preparing to resume its trial on Monday or Tuesday, the companies said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CHICAGO] AstraZeneca has resumed the US trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is preparing to resume its trial on Monday or Tuesday, the companies said on Friday.

The news signalled progress against the novel...

