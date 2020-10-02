You are here

Home > Consumer

AstraZeneca resumes vaccine trial in Japan, in talks with US

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 4:06 PM

af_astrazeneca_021020.jpg
AstraZeneca said on Friday clinical trials of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine resumed in Japan, while adding that it was in talks with regulators on data needed to restart studies in the United States, where they remain halted.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] AstraZeneca said on Friday clinical trials of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine resumed in Japan, while adding that it was in talks with regulators on data needed to restart studies in the United States, where they remain halted.

Several global trials of the vaccine, AZD1222,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Beckham's Guild Esports jumps in London trading debut

Reliance Jio Fiber Trust to raise 397.1b rupees from group firms

Lim Chu Kang to be developed into high-tech agri-food cluster

Walmart's next health foray is Medicare plan with startup Clover

Best World drops defamation lawsuit against Bonitas Research

Germany's Museum Ludwig puts its fakes on show

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 04:49 PM
Consumer

Beckham's Guild Esports jumps in London trading debut

[LONDON] Guild Esports, which counts retired soccer star David Beckham among its investors, gains as much as 13 per...

Oct 2, 2020 04:27 PM
Transport

Malaysia Airlines reaching out lessors, creditors as it plans urgent restructuring

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia Airlines said on Friday it has reached out to lessors, creditors and key suppliers as the...

Oct 2, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's jobs market worsens in August as coronavirus damage persists

[TOKYO] Japan's unemployment rate rose in August to its highest in over three years and job availability fell to a...

Oct 2, 2020 04:11 PM
Garage

Fintech startup RootAnt bags nearly US$1.5m in seed funding

SINGAPORE-HEADQUARTERED fintech startup RootAnt has bagged almost US$1.5 million in a seed funding round led by...

Oct 2, 2020 03:48 PM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical shareholder did not act in good faith in seeking to sue CEO: judge

[SINGAPORE] The woman sued for defamation, that was ruled in favour of a surgeon on appeal, lacked "good faith" when...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cordlife says chairman Goh Jin Hian can fulfil duty while assisting with CAD probe

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

What will Singtel's new CEO mean for its share price?

AGV executive director, probed by CAD, agrees to step down

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.