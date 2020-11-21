AstraZeneca starts new Covid-19 prevention trials of antibody cocktail

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] AstraZeneca started late-stage trials on Saturday of an experimental long-acting monoclonal antibody combination drug it hopes could be used as a so-called prophylactic to prevent Covid-19 infection in at-risk people for up to 12 months.
The Phase III international clinical trial...
