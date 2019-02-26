You are here

Home > Consumer

AstraZeneca's Lynparza meets main goal in late-stage pancreatic cancer study

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 4:18 PM

[BENGALURU] British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday its cancer drug being jointly developed with US-based Merck & Co met the primary goal in a late-stage study for a rare type of pancreatic cancer.

The study showed that Lynparza was successful as a first-line maintenance treatment for adults with a form of genetically-mutated pancreatic cancer called germline BRCA -mutated metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.

Lynparza, which is currently being used as a treatment for ovarian and breast cancers, showed it was better at delaying the rare pancreatic cancer from getting worse in patients when compared to a placebo.

Maintenance therapy means prolonged use and likely higher sales for AstraZeneca, whose new cancer drugs led by Tagrisso, Imfinzi and Lynparza helped it turnaround its drug sales.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lynparza was abandoned at one time by AstraZeneca, but was revived by Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot when he took over in 2012. The drug became the first PARP drug to reach the market when it won U.S. approval for ovarian cancer at the end of 2014.

PARP inhibitors work by blocking enzymes involved in repairing damaged DNA of cancer cells, thereby helping to kill them.

AstraZeneca said it plans to discuss results of the study with regulators across the world, but has not disclosed a specific time frame.

REUTERS

Consumer

Diabetics stock up on insulin over Brexit fears

Crisis, what crisis? Qatari love of luxury going strong

Beer drinkers set to be next losers from China's trade wars

A new challenger enters the high-stakes battle for China’s coffee drinkers

Flower sector fears Brexit could nip exports in the bud

Raffles Medical's full-year earnings rise 0.4% to S$71.1m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_260219_86.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 3.1% in January, first drop in a year

green1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Shares of Hi-P International surge as brokers signal confidence

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening