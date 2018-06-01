You are here

Home > Consumer

Atari co-founder Ted Dabney dead at age 81: reports

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 10:35 AM

nz_nytime_10618.jpg
Atari co-founder Samuel "Ted" Dabney, who helped create hit video game "Pong", has died at the age of 81 at his Northern California home, according to reports.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[SAN FRANCISCO] Atari co-founder Samuel "Ted" Dabney, who helped create hit video game "Pong", has died at the age of 81 at his Northern California home, according to reports.

His death was announced Saturday in a Facebook post by a friend, Leonard Herman.

"RIP dear friend," Herman wrote of San Francisco-born Dabney.

"Your legacy will live on a long time!"

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The New York Times on Thursday cited confirmation from Mr Dabney's wife that her husband died on May 26 from cancer.

Electrical engineer Mr Dabney and Nolan Bushnell founded Atari in June 1972 and began shipping "Pong" arcade machines later that year, according to the company's website.

The game was a digital spin on table tennis, with players using joy sticks to slide on-screen paddles to serve and return balls represented by squares of light.

"Pong" became a sensation and coin-operated machines could be found in pubs, bowling allies, and shopping malls, as well as arcades.

California-based Atari and Pong have been credited with helping lay the foundation for the multi-billion dollar video game industry existing today.

"Ted Dabney, who we lost on Saturday, designed the incredible, true genius circuit behind 'Computer Space' and 'Pong', which truly and directly has its beautiful tendrils in every pixel you will ever see," video game designer and industry icon Jonathan Seamus Blackley said in a tweet from his official account.

"Think of him today, and thank him."

AFO

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

328191175_0-6.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

328191175_0-6.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

FILES-EU-US-STEEL-TARIFFS-144246.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump slaps steel tariffs on closest allies as trade tensions rise

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Perennial, Enviro-Hub, Sunpower, MSCI revisions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening