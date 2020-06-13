You are here

Home > Consumer

AT&T mulls selling gaming unit in US$4b deal: CNBC

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 9:06 AM

nz_att_130652.jpg
AT&T Inc. is considering a sale of Warner Bros. video-game unit, a business that could fetch about US$4 billion and help the company pare down its almost US$200 billion in debt, CNBC reported.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LOS ANGELES] AT&T Inc. is considering a sale of Warner Bros. video-game unit, a business that could fetch about US$4 billion and help the company pare down its almost US$200 billion in debt, CNBC reported.

Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc are interested in potentially buying the division, according to CNBC, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter. The business, known as Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, makes games such as Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Mortal Kombat 11. A deal isn't imminent, the news outlet said.

AT&T declined to comment, as did Electronic Arts and Take-Two. Activision didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Dallas-based phone giant acquired the video-game maker in its US$85 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc. in 2018. That deal, and an earlier acquisition of DirecTV, ballooned AT&T's debt and the company has been looking to ways to cut costs and unload assets. Incoming Chief Executive Officer John Stankey will continue those efforts when he takes the helm on July 1.

One complication is the gaming business bases many of its titles on Warner Bros.'s movies and shows, such as Harry Potter and the Lego Movie. A sale may include licensing the properties to a buyer, according to CNBC.

SEE ALSO

Sony pulls back curtain on PlayStation 5 console

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

US FDA approves GSK unit's drug to treat infants and children with HIV

Did Amazon's crackdown on price-gouging worsen shortages of sanitizer, wipes?

The drive to replace drivers

Netflix in talks to source local Indian content from Reliance affiliate Viacom18: sources

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises target price on Top Glove, positive on Malaysia glove sector

Sony pulls back curtain on PlayStation 5 console

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 13, 2020 08:44 AM
Garage

EU state aid regulators to ease bailout rules for small firms, startups

[BRUSSELS] EU competition regulators plan to loosen the bloc's state aid rules to make it easier for private...

Jun 13, 2020 08:20 AM
Consumer

US FDA approves GSK unit's drug to treat infants and children with HIV

[BENGALURU] The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug to treat infants and children with HIV, with the...

Jun 13, 2020 08:12 AM
Banking & Finance

Commerzbank rejects Cerberus demands for supervisory board seats

[FRANKFURT] Commerzbank, under fire for its strategy and leadership, on Friday rejected demands by top investor...

Jun 13, 2020 08:00 AM
Companies & Markets

LREIT secures S$10m tender to rejuvenate Somerset area

LENDLEASE Global Commercial Reit (LREIT) on Saturday announced that it has won a tender to redevelop the 48,200 sq...

Jun 13, 2020 07:56 AM
Government & Economy

US presses on with reopening, but virus first wave lingers

[WASHINGTON] More than a dozen US states are reporting their highest daily tolls of coronavirus cases since the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.