You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia media giant Nine Entertainment's boss Hugh Marks quits

Sat, Nov 14, 2020 - 5:21 PM

AK_hm_1411.jpg
The chief executive officer of Australia's largest locally-owned media company Nine Entertainment Hugh Marks has resigned from his post.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] The chief executive officer of Australia's largest locally-owned media company Nine Entertainment Hugh Marks has resigned from his post.

Mr Marks announced his departure to staff in a message on Saturday, according to a copy of the note provided by a company spokesperson.

An announcement to the market is expected to be made on Monday, the note said.

Mr Marks didn't provide a reason for his departure in the farewell message, or when his resignation would take effect.

The company will soon initiate a formal process for internal and external candidates to find a replacement, he said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"After five successful years for Nine, I have decided the time is right for me begin the process of moving on," Mr Marks said. "I will be around to ensure a smooth transition as the business embarks on its next stage of growth."

Mr Marks has been in charge of the company since 2015 and oversaw the merger with the Fairfax newspaper group during his tenure.

Nine's assets include an Australian television network, radio stations and newspapers including the Sydney Morning Herald and the Australian Financial Review.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 14, 2020 05:23 PM
Banking & Finance

Ex-Wirecard chief Markus Braun to testify in German Parliament

[MUNICH] Markus Braun, the former chief executive officer of Wirecard, will testify to a German parliamentary...

Nov 14, 2020 05:16 PM
Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo ex-CEO and former top executive misled investors, says SEC

[SAN FRANCISCO] Former Wells Fargo & Co chief executive officer John Stumpf and ex-top executive Carrie Tolstedt...

Nov 14, 2020 05:06 PM
Real Estate

Manhattan office glut grows as landlords face resurgent pandemic

[NEW YORK] It rises 1,401 feet over midtown Manhattan like a monument to another time - a shiny new skyscraper...

Nov 14, 2020 05:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura says employee detained in China over cargo shipment

[LONDON] Singapore-headquartered commodity trading giant Trafigura said on Thursday one of its employees had been...

Nov 14, 2020 04:56 PM
Garage

Automation startup UiPath picks banks for 2021 IPO

[NEW YORK] UiPath is working with advisers on an initial public offering (IPO) that could take place as soon as the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US business group criticises Trump's Asean summit absence

Pemex oil traders asked to return almost US$1 million of bonuses

EV startup's 85% rally leads peers' surge on Biden optimism

Gold gains on mounting pandemic, vaccine worries

General Motors recalling nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for