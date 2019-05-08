You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia regulator blocks massive TPG-Vodafone merger

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 4:04 PM

yq-c2-08052019.jpg
Australian regulators on Wednesday blocked the multi-billion-dollar merger between Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG Telecom, in a surprise announcement that sent shares in the two firms plunging.
PHOTOS: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australian regulators on Wednesday blocked the multi-billion-dollar merger between Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG Telecom, in a surprise announcement that sent shares in the two firms plunging.

The two firms announced in August a deal to form a A$15 billion (S$14.3 billion) unit to take on Telstra and Optus in an increasingly competitive telecoms sector.

But the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the merger "will reduce competition and contestability".

"The ACCC has concluded, in particular, that the proposed merger between TPG and Vodafone is likely to substantially lessen competition in the supply of mobile services because the proposed merger would preclude TPG entering as the fourth mobile network operator in Australia," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vodafone Australia - privately-owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison and Britain's Vodafone Group - is the nation's third largest mobile operator with a customer base of around six million subscribers.

TPG is one of the country's largest internet service providers. It has a fixed-line residential subscriber base of more than 1.9 million people and significant corporate, government and wholesale business.

Shares in Hutchison Telecommunications Australia, which holds the Hong Kong firm's stake in Vodafone, collapsed 28.12 per cent to A$0.12 in Sydney. TPG tumbled 13.53 per cent to A$6.07.

Consumer advocacy group the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN) had said on Monday that the merger should go ahead.

The group's chief executive Teresa Corbin said the firms were "two separate companies merging with really different customer bases".

"We felt if there was a telco that was a really good third player in the market that would actually push prices down overall for Telstra and Optus as well," she told The Australian Financial Review.

 

AFP

Consumer

Tencent pulls blockbuster game PUBG in China as regulatory approval proves elusive

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA

India: Once darling consumer stocks turn sour as demand cools

World's most valuable distiller Kweichow Moutai said to overhaul sales strategy, scrap brands

Brazil president signs decree easing gun import, ammo limits

Steinhoff reports hefty 3.7b euro operating loss in 2017

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_MAS_090519_84.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS to release data on its forex intervention, transfers S$45b in reserves to GIC

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

The Woodleigh Residences to launch for sale on May 11

lwx_uobl_090519_131.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB rides on Shopmatic's digital solutions to help SMEs get on e-commerce bandwagon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening