 Australia regulator report on Crown Resorts to be published Tuesday, Consumer - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia regulator report on Crown Resorts to be published Tuesday

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 4:31 PM

af_crownresorts_080221.jpg
Australian authorities will publish a report on Tuesday on whether casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd should be allowed to offer gambling in a just-opened A$2.2 billion (A$2.27 billion) Sydney resort, a regulator said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australian authorities will publish a report on Tuesday on whether casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd should be allowed to offer gambling in a just-opened A$2.2 billion (A$2.27 billion) Sydney resort, a regulator said.

The report by retired judge Patricia Bergin will say whether the company 35.9 per cent owned by billionaire James Packer is suitable to hold a gambling licence, what should be done if it isn't, and whether the casino regulatory system is effective, the New South Wales state Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority (ILGA) said.

Crown, which has casinos only in the cities of Melbourne and Perth, has pegged its future growth to the new complex in Sydney, having spent nearly a decade gaining approval and building the waterfront tower, the city's tallest.

But media articles in 2019 about its Melbourne casino thrust the company into the spotlight with allegations it knowingly did business with organised crime groups and turned a blind eye to money laundering, prompting the government of neighbouring New South Wales to call for an inquiry into whether it should be allowed to open in Sydney.

Crown initially denied the reports in full-page newspaper advertisements. But Crown executives testifying at the inquiry acknowledged the possibility of money laundering taking place at the Melbourne casino.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Crown has since said it has cut ties with all tour operators, and that it would only resume dealing with the so-called "junket" operators if they were approved by regulators.

The company had said it was committed to a December 2020 opening of its Sydney tower, designed to impress tourists with sweeping harbour views although Australia's borders remain closed because of Covid-19.

But ILGA, the regulator which commissioned the inquiry, said it was suspending Crown's gambling licence until it had considered Ms Bergin's report, leaving Crown to open the 75-floor building without gambling.

Though the government would publish the report on Tuesday, the regulator would not comment on it publicly until it had formally considered it, ILGA added.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Hot stock: Livingstone Health opens above post-consolidation price

Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire

Diamonds forecast to regain pre-pandemic sparkle in 2022-2024

Transports of delight: Chinese get a taste of home for Lunar New Year

Singtel launches zero-rated gaming bundles for 'League of Legends: Wild Rift'

Chinese sauce maker Salion seeks up to US$400m in sale

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 04:49 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday following gains in Asia as investors tracked...

Feb 8, 2021 04:47 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed on Monday slightly higher, in line with an Asia-wide rally following a record...

Feb 8, 2021 04:46 PM
Technology

Polish video game maker CD Projekt focuses on fixing Cyberpunk 2077

[WARSAW] Polish video game maker CD Projekt is focusing on improving Cyberpunk 2077 and restoring the trust of...

Feb 8, 2021 04:40 PM
Government & Economy

Japan protests over China ships off disputed isles

[TOKYO] Japan said Monday it has protested to China over two incursions into Japanese territorial waters that come...

Feb 8, 2021 04:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: SIA to benefit from air traffic recovery, say analysts

ANALYSTS were optimistic on Singapore Airline's (SIA) recovery as global air traffic recovers on the back of more...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on stimulus hopes

Real household incomes decline for first time in more than 10 years

Australia: Shares close higher on hopes for further US stimulus

Can national digital IDs benefit both citizens and businesses?

110,000 local hires supported by Jobs Growth Incentive in October: Josephine Teo

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for