You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia shoppers boost Nov retail sales to 5-month highs

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 9:19 AM

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales jumped to the highest in five months in November boosted by pre-Christmas shopping, an indication private consumption bounced in the final quarter of 2018.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 per cent in November from October, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Friday, better than economists' expectations of a modest 0.3 per cent rise. October sales were unrevised to show a 0.3 per cent gain.

The better-than-expected outcome was enough to send the Australian dollar about 20 pips higher to US$0.7205, a level not seen since mid-December.

Household goods retailing and clothing led the rises with gains of 1.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Both of these industries were impacted by strong promotional activity in the November month, including Black Friday sales," the ABS said.

Even so, Australia's retail sector faces several headwinds amid a downturn in the country's once-red hot property market, sluggish wage growth and stratospheric household debt.

In a sign of the times, a string of Australian retailers have gone under recently including Marcs, Pumpkin Patch, Payless Shoes and Roger David while department store Myer has been struggling to turn around.

Just this month apparel retailer Kathmandu posted weaker-than-expected Christmas sales in Australia and New Zealand, disappointing investors who sent its shares to 10-month lows.

Indeed, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has singled out household consumption as a "continuing source of uncertainty" with wage growth stuck at around 2 per cent.

That is one reason it has left interest rates at a record low 1.50 per cent since last easing in August 2016. 

REUTERS

Consumer

J&J raises US prices on around two dozen drugs

OUE Lippo Healthcare expands into Myanmar healthcare

UK retailers suffer worst Christmas in a decade

Temasek helps drugstore giant Watsons flaunt its glow

Uniqlo owner blames warm winter for profit fall, predicts tough Q2

OUELH expands into Myanmar healthcare with US$19.5m acquisition

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
5 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

Must Read

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

SL_sgx_281218_24.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Oxley, Hanwell, OUE Lippo Healthcare

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening