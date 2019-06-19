You are here

Home > Consumer

Australian grocer Coles eyes A$1b in savings, shares jump

It plans to automate manual tasks and reduce duplication to tackle rising costs
Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

COLES Group Ltd, Australia's second-biggest grocery chain, on Tuesday unveiled a plan to cut A$1 billion (S$938 million) in costs over the next four years, as it looks to technology to offset rising labour and energy costs.

In its first major strategy update since being spun off last year by conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd, Coles said it planned to automate manual tasks and reduce duplication to tackle rising costs.

Coles shares jumped more than 5 per cent in early trading on Tuesday to a record intraday high since its standalone listing in November, well ahead of a slightly firmer overall market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australia's supermarket sector is grappling with intense competition as sales and margins get squeezed by cautious consumers and rising costs, while economic growth slows in Australia. The long-dominant duopoloy of Coles and larger rival Woolworths Ltd has, meanwhile, faced fierce competition from discounters like Germany's ALDI Inc.

"The outlook for traditional bricks-and-mortar supermarkets is that sales densities could well decline in the medium term if action isn't taken," CEO Steven Cain told reporters on a call. "Maintaining our share would be a terrific result given the competition that we face over the next five years or so."

A week earlier, the 105-year-old grocer said it was cutting 450 jobs from its head office as part of an attempt to rein in overheads. On Tuesday, Mr Cain said the company hoped to develop new revenue streams to keep up with a fragmenting market, and would consider selling meal kits for delivery as Woolworths said it was doing.

Coles would also try to grow its A$400 million-a-year food export business to capitalise on rising demand from China for Australian food, Mr Cain added.

Coles makes about A$40 billion a year in total sales. The company's strategy briefing was "more tweak than reset", Macquarie Group analysts wrote in a research note.  REUTERS

Consumer

In Germany, activists battle food waste with dumpster diving

Roche wins Japan approval for personalised cancer drug Rozlytrek

UK plans new powers to fine firms exploiting loyalty

French drugmaker Sanofi, Google to use data tech for innovations

Hot stock: Y Ventures shares jump 22.5%, prompting 2nd SGX query in 3 months

Australian grocer Coles eyes A$1b in savings, shares jump

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
4 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
5 Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

Must Read

Evonik second DL methionine plant.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Evonik expands Singapore footprint even as trade war bites into growth

sporeworkers1.png
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 18, 2019
Transport

Changi Airports International CEO to depart; will be succeeded by MD of asset management

BP_SGbiz_180619_45.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

One in three Singapore bosses have demoted employees: Robert Half poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening