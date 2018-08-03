You are here

Home > Consumer

Australian Q2 retail sales brighten prospects for GDP

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 10:52 AM

2017-03-06T040849Z_302674214_RC1A9B613670_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY-RETAIL.jpg
Australian retailers enjoyed their best sales in a year last quarter as discounting drove goods off the shelves, suggesting consumer spending helped the economy maintain momentum.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australian retailers enjoyed their best sales in a year last quarter as discounting drove goods off the shelves, suggesting consumer spending helped the economy maintain momentum.

Friday's figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed retail sales for the June quarter jumped 1.2 per cent in inflation-adjusted terms, the best outcome in a year. That beat expectations of 0.8 per cent and followed a very sedate 0.2 per cent gain the previous quarter.

The revival greatly improved the outlook for second quarter gross domestic product growth, given household spending accounts for around 57 per cent of annual economic output.

Retail sales likely added almost A$1 billion to GDP last quarter and may have contributed 0.6 percentage points to growth compared with a meagre 0.2 percentage points in the first quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The Q2 rise in real retail sales is encouraging especially when the evidence suggests that non-retail spending, excluding vehicles, has also been fairly strong," said Paul Dales, chief economist at Capital Economics.

The data will also provide some comfort to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which has repeatedly singled out household consumption as a "continuing source of uncertainty."

Still, there were no signs of inflation in the report as retail prices fell 0.1 per cent in the quarter.

For the month, retail sales gained 0.4 per cent in June, unchanged from May's pace and compared with a 0.3 per cent rise economists had predicted.

The gains, helped by financial year-end sales and winter shopping, were broad-based across sectors with big jumps in clothing, footwear and personal accessory as well as household goods and food.

PATCHY GROWTH

Consumer spending has been under pressure from record-high household debt and sluggish wage growth, which has in turn weighed on inflation - the single biggest reason the RBA is in no rush to raise interest rates from record lows.

The central bank is all but certain to keep rates at 1.50 per cent at its monthly policy meeting next week.

Futures markets do not fully price in a hike until end of next year.

With the central bank on its steady path, the local dollar stayed put at US$0.7364.

Analysts were also unsure whether June quarter's momentum can continue given wage growth is crawling near record lows and an ongoing slowdown in the once-booming property market is seen hurting consumer confidence.

House prices have fallen for successive months since late last year as banks tightened their lending standards amid damaging revelations of some of their business practices.

"Although the data beat our expectations, it does come off the back of a very weak March quarter," said Sarah Hunter, head of Macroeconomics Australia at BIS Oxford Economics.

"Broadly speaking, growth remains very patchy and given the ongoing weakness in wage and other income growth we expect this to continue through the rest of this year." 

REUTERS

Consumer

Foodora pulls out of Australia

Heineken agrees to sell China operation to CR Beer in US$3.1b deal

SingPost Q1 profit falls 40.4% on exceptional losses, higher taxes

Paris's Eiffel Tower to reopen Friday after strike: officials

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

Starbucks partners Alibaba to revive China sales

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 net profit beats estimates, to launch Asean digital bank

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

Aug 3, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sembcorp, Perennial, A-HTrust, OUE C-Reit, Vard

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Q2 profit up 46.8%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening