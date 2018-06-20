You are here

Home > Consumer

Australian telecom giant Telstra to axe 8,000 jobs

Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 7:06 AM
UPDATED Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 8:19 AM

2017-08-30T022658Z_533101197_RC19FDB86490_RTRMADP_3_AUSTRALIA-TELSTRA-INTERNET.JPG
Australia's biggest telecommunications company Telstra Corp Ltd on Wednesday said it aimed to reduce costs by A$2.5 billion (S$2.5 billion) by fiscal 2022, and announced making its infrastructure assets a standalone unit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's dominant telecommunications company Telstra Wednesday announced plans to axe 8,000 jobs - a quarter of its workforce - as part of a drastic new strategy to cope with an increasingly competitive industry.

The decision by the company, one of Australia's largest employers, is part of a shake-up targeting an extra A$1 billion (S$1 billion) in cost-cutting by 2022, on top of A$1.5 billion previously announced.

To create a leaner operation, it will also split its mobile and infrastructure divisions into separate businesses.

"We are creating a new Telstra that is able to continue to lead the market," said chief executive Andrew Penn.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"In the future our workforce will be a smaller, knowledge-based one with a structure and way of working that is agile enough to deal with rapid change.

"This means that some roles will no longer be required, some will change and there will also be new ones created."

The cuts come less than a month after Telstra said its 2017/18 earnings will likely be at the bottom of its guidance range of A$10.1 billion to A$10.6 billion, blaming increasing competition in mobile and fixed broadband.

The warning sent its shares tumbling to a more-than six-year low of A$2.71.

Telstra employs 32,000 people across 20 countries, according to its most recent annual report. Of the jobs to go, one in four will be executive and middle management roles.

Mr Penn said the company had to take action to stay on top in a highly competitive market.

"The rate and pace of change in our industry is increasingly driven by technological innovation and competition," he said.

"In this environment traditional companies that do not respond are most at risk.

"We have worked hard preparing Telstra for this market dynamic while ensuring we did not act precipitously. However, we are now at a tipping point where we must act more boldly if we are to continue to be the nation's leading telecommunications company."

INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS

Telstra has a range of businesses including fixed broadband, mobile, data and IP, network application and services, digital media and international.

Part of its new strategy will see it create a wholly-owned standalone infrastructure business unit from July 1.

Called Telstra InfraCo, it will comprise the telecom's fixed-network infrastructure including data centres, non-mobiles related domestic fibre, international subsea cables, exchanges, poles, ducts and pipes.

Its services will be sold to Telstra, wholesale customers and Australia's National Broadband Network, controlling assets with a book value of about A$11 billion.

"As technology innovation is increasingly relying on connectivity, the role of telecommunications infrastructure is becoming more important," said Mr Penn.

"There is virtually no technological innovation happening today that does not rely on a high-quality, reliable, safe and secure telecommunications network.

"In this world our infrastructure assets are becoming more valuable. By creating a new infrastructure-focused business unit we will better optimise and manage these assets."

Telstra also intends to "monetise assets of up to A$2 billion over the next two years to strengthen the balance sheet", and has set aside A$600 million in restructuring costs.

AFP

Consumer

Italy's Osteria Francescana crowned world's best restaurant again

Facebook to offer interactive game shows on video platform

UK department store chain Debenhams suffers 20% price fall after profit warning

Top Glove Q3 profit up 51.4% on higher revenue

Trump clears way for health plans with lower costs but fewer benefits

Roche to pay US$2.4b for rest of genome firm FMI

Editor's Choice

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

BT_20180620_KRBOAT200U8Q_3475263.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Real Estate

Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Stock market remains in correction mode
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

nz-cbd-200618.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs still upbeat about rest of the year, but trade tensions weigh on sentiment

BT_20180620_SKYLINE_3475255.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore relinquishes top spot in digital-competitiveness ranking

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening