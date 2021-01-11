Australia's Nov retail sales jump 7.1%

Australian retail sales jumped 7.1 per cent in November as shoppers were lured by pre-Christmas sales with the second-most populous state of Victoria emerging out of its lengthy lockdown.

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales jumped 7.1 per cent in November as shoppers were lured by pre-Christmas sales with the second-most populous state of Victoria emerging out of its lengthy lockdown.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed retail sales in Victoria rose 22.4 per cent from October as Melbourne retail stores were able to trade for a full month. Excluding Victoria, turnover rose 2.6 per cent.

