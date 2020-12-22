You are here
Australia's Nov retail sales surge: ABS preliminary data
[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales soared 7 per cent in November from the month before, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, led by pre-Christmas shopping in a sign fourth-quarter economic growth will rebound strongly.
Annual turnover jumped 13.2 per cent, led by the country's second-most populous state of Victoria following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported.
The ABS will release its final estimate on Jan 11.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes