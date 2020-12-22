Australia's Nov retail sales surge: ABS preliminary data

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales soared 7 per cent in November from the month before, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, led by pre-Christmas shopping in a sign fourth-quarter economic growth will rebound strongly.

Annual turnover jumped 13.2 per cent, led by the country's second-most populous state of Victoria following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported.

The ABS will release its final estimate on Jan 11.

