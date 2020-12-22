You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia's Nov retail sales surge: ABS preliminary data

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 8:56 AM

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales soared 7 per cent in November from the month before, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, led by pre-Christmas shopping in a sign fourth-quarter economic growth will rebound strongly.

Annual turnover jumped 13.2 per cent, led by the country's second-most populous state of Victoria following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported.

The ABS will release its final estimate on Jan 11.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Movie studio behind 'James Bond' franchise explores sale: WSJ

Washington Post to expand newsroom staff, add foreign hubs

Perfect Day sets up R&D centre in Singapore

China's online shopping addiction is killing its green packaging drive

Agios to sell cancer portfolio to Servier for US$1.8b

Rare Christmas sales in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.99...

Dec 22, 2020 09:00 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall as new coronavirus strain spooks market

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with energy and gold stocks leading the declines, as oil prices...

Dec 22, 2020 08:49 AM
Technology

Apple targets car production by 2024, eyes 'next level' battery technology: sources

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a...

Dec 22, 2020 08:45 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MLT, Penguin International, CPH

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Dec 22, 2020 08:24 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following a mixed close on Wall Street as coronavirus worries...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scoot brings cheer to healthcare workers and vulnerable families

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

UK working 'as fast as possible' to resolve border closures: Johnson

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for