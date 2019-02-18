You are here
Australia's TEG eyes Singapore as launchpad to S-E Asia
Ticketek Singapore will list various events in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia and New Zealand
Singapore
AUSTRALIA'S TEG - the ticketing, live entertainment and data analytics company that runs the new Ticketek Singapore portal - has big plans for Singapore as the country is a "sophisticated and influential market" and a springboard to branch out to the wider South-east Asian
