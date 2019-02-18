You are here

Australia's TEG eyes Singapore as launchpad to S-E Asia

Ticketek Singapore will list various events in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia and New Zealand
Singapore "is the epicentre of the live entertainment sector" in the region, says Brendon Bainbridge, the managing director of TEG Asia, who is based in Singapore.
Singapore

AUSTRALIA'S TEG - the ticketing, live entertainment and data analytics company that runs the new Ticketek Singapore portal - has big plans for Singapore as the country is a "sophisticated and influential market" and a springboard to branch out to the wider South-east Asian

