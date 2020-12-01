You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia's Treasury Wine diverting China-bound wine over hefty tariffs

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201201_KELWINE1_4348130.jpg
After Beijing imposed a 169.3 per cent mark-up as part of an industry-wide anti-dumping investigation, the world's largest listed winemaker said that it would redirect sales of its prized Penfolds label to the US, Europe, elsewhere in Asia and domestically.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S Treasury Wine Estates Ltd said on Monday that it would divert hundreds of thousands of cases of China-bound wine to other countries to avoid hefty tariffs, battering its shares as it acknowledged its future in its biggest market was unclear.

After Beijing imposed a 169.3 per cent mark-up as part of an industry-wide anti-dumping investigation, the world's largest listed winemaker said that it would redirect sales of its prized Penfolds label to the US, Europe, elsewhere in Asia and domestically.

The move shows a star of Australian consumer exports to China rewriting its strategy almost overnight as a five-year-old free trade agreement between the countries - which had eliminated wine tariffs - gives way to strained diplomatic relations.

"We are moving on with a plan . . . to build the markets outside of China, and that's what we'll continue to do," said Treasury CEO Tim Ford, who started in the role in July. "A strategy of hope's not a very good strategy."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Some of the wine to be redirected was already in port in Shanghai, Mr Ford added. A quarter of the company's upper-range Penfolds wine would be affected by the about-face, added the company, which makes about a third of its profit in China.

Treasury shares fell as much as 12 per cent in early trade on Monday, against a slightly weaker broader market. The stock is down a third since China announced the anti-dumping investigation in August.

"China . . . has been a cornerstone market for TWE in growing sales in its top end wines. And the loss of China as a market is expected to be a setback," said Bank of America analyst David Errington in a client note.

Treasury will most likely divert about 1.5 million cases a year from China to other markets by 2023, and China's earnings contribution to the company would almost halve by then, Mr Errington added.

The shake-up adds to the challenge already facing Treasury in the US, where Australian winemakers have struggled for years with a perception of low quality, plus competition from Europe, South America and non-wine alcoholic drink categories such as whisky.

Mr Ford said that Chinese demand had helped raise the Penfolds price, but "as we've now built the brand with those price levels around the globe, now the consumers are willing to pay that (and) we are not going to discount price to move volume".

The Australian government said that it may appeal the Chinese tariff at the World Trade Organization, and Trade Minister Simon Birmingham predicted a "hellishly tough time for Australia's winemakers" until it was resolved.

A China Daily editorial over the weekend said that the tariffs "should not be wrongly interpreted as a sign of a trade war", but that Canberra needed to do more to repair ties with Beijing.

Mr Ford said in a statement that Treasury would cooperate with the China investigation but "we call for strong leadership from governments to find a pathway forward". REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

A rush to create Asean travel bubble holds too much risk

Universal Studios to open 60b yen Nintendo Park in February

Sotheby's and Christie's look to luxury as a coronavirus antidote

Cyber Monday set to be biggest online shopping day in US history

Unilever becomes wholly British company

Wow-ser: Japan 'Super Mario' theme park to open in Feb

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 12:36 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec reaches consensus to extend oil cuts by three months, Algeria says

[DUBAI] Opec members have reached a consensus on the need to extend existing oil production cuts for three months...

Dec 1, 2020 12:13 AM
Real Estate

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable in prime locations

[SINGAPORE] A range of housing types will be built in upcoming estates in prime locations such as the Greater...

Dec 1, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as his choice...

Nov 30, 2020 11:56 PM
Real Estate

US pending home sales unexpectedly fall for a second month

[WASHINGTON] A gauge of contract signings to purchase previously owned US homes unexpectedly declined for a second...

Nov 30, 2020 11:33 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable in prime locations

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Prudential, SkillsFuture Singapore team up to accelerate skills development for SMEs

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for