You are here

Home > Consumer
POLLUTED ASIA

Bad air day: Indian city of Kanpur chokes on world's worst pollution

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Kanpur, India

SOOT turned the white handkerchief around Abhash Kumar Sharma's face to black as the police officer tried to direct gridlocked traffic in the Indian city with the world's dirtiest air.

It was all he had to ward off the pollution blamed for filling Kanpur's hospital beds with growing numbers of chronic lung and cancer cases.

"It is the same story for everyone who spends such long hours out in this city," said Mr Sharma, who does not get a mask for his duties. "The pollution gets into your eyes and it often stings."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The city of three million people has been smarting since a World Health Organization (WHO) report last month put it at the head of 14 Indian cities in the world's top 15 with the dirtiest air. The pain has been building up for much longer, but as the world marks Environment Day, the fallout has reached crisis point for many in Kanpur.

Sunil Dahiya, senior campaigner with Greenpeace India, said "the models available to us make it certain that hundreds of thousands of people are dying in India each year because of air pollution".

A senior doctor at the Murari Lal Chest Hospital, Anand Kumar, said the number of patients has jumped from about 40,000 in 2015 to 64,000 last year.

"More than 50 per cent of these patients, maybe more, come with breathing-related issues," the doctor told AFP. "Even the severity is worsening. Many who earlier recovered in a day or two now need days and much stronger medication to get better."

The number of chronic pulmonary disease and lung cancer cases is rising among non-smokers, particularly women, he added. "There is no reason for it (other) than primarily atmospheric pollution."

Children under five are also suffering more, he added. In one overcrowded ward, 74-year-old Ram Lakhan, who spends long periods in hospital barely able to breathe, blamed his suffering on cars. "Where are the trees now? We only have vehicles, pollution and traffic jams. With all the greenery gone, we are only breathing what is available - pollution," he said.

"I've never had it this bad before. I only used to feel breathlessness and discomfort in bad winters, when there was smog. But it has been hard even in summers for the last two or three years," he added.

In the crippling traffic, it took an hour to drive the seven kilometres from the hospital to the Uttar Pradesh state pollution control office where chief officer Kuldeep Misra also took aim at the 1.15 million vehicles on city roads. "This is an industrial city but vehicles here pollute more than industry," he said.

Mr Misra was sceptical about Kanpur being the world's dirtiest city as the UN report was based on "old data".

"The report caused ripples," he acknowledged. "But we're not sure about the tag," he said.

The WHO report was based on 2016 Indian data on the number of particles under 2.5 micrograms - the smallest and most dangerous. It said Kanpur had an average PM2.5 concentration of 173 micrograms per cubic metre - about seven times the normal safe level.

Mr Misra believes Kanpur's water pollution is worse than the air because of its huge leather industry and tanneries. The tanneries are often blamed for polluting the revered Ganges river, which passes through the city. He said the authorities planned to take action, but it would take time. AFP

Consumer

Pay-TV fans in for a rude telco discovery

MyRepublic plans HK IPO; postpones market debut date

No evidence that having sex with robots is healthy, says new report

South-east Asia's plastic addiction is blighting world's oceans

After Starbucks exit, Schultz leaves door open for US presidential run

Hudson's Bay loss widens, to shut flagship Lord & Taylor Manhattan store

Editor's Choice

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180606_JLBOS_3462085.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore cracks AUM target two years early

BT_20180606_JABIZ6_3462126.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Quarterly survey finds business sentiment at three-year high

BT_20180606_JQGRAB6_3462187.jpg
Jun 6, 2018
Startups

Grab launches venture arm to 'transform South-east Asia'

Jun 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore among 'most resilient' in face of risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening