You are here

Home > Consumer

Bank of England tells Visa Europe to hire PwC after 2018 outage

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 8:43 PM

doc74e2kizwyax1co8t6gum_doc6ucwtpf7wpk11r4hzhlz.jpg
The Bank of England has told Visa Europe to appoint consultants PwC to ensure that recommendations were fully implemented to avoid a repeat of an outage last year, the bank said on Friday.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] The Bank of England has told Visa Europe to appoint consultants PwC to ensure that recommendations were fully implemented to avoid a repeat of an outage last year, the bank said on Friday.

Visa Europe suffered partial disruption to its payment card authorisation system in June 2018, affecting 5.2 million transactions in Britain and elsewhere, prompting the company to hire an outside party to carry out an independent review.

"The Bank recognises that Visa Europe has accepted all of the recommendations of the independent review, in full, and is committed to implementing them in a timely manner," the BoE said in a statement.

"As a further action, it is also using its powers to require Visa Europe to appoint an independent third party, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to assess Visa Europe's progress in implementing these recommendations."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The BoE said that its action does not imply that Visa Europe has broken any rules or that it was being sanctioned. PwC will provide a final report to the BoE later this year.

Visa said it has implemented significant enhancements to its network, operations and crisis-management processes since the service disruption to ensure resilience of its systems and better coordination with clients on behalf of consumers.

REUTERS

Consumer

Thailand to start testing medical marijuana on patients

Microhotel chain Yotel opens at Jewel Changi Airport on April 12

Top-ranked Osaka one of new Barbie 'Sheroes'

Abercrombie expects redesigned stores to boost 2019 sales, shares surge

Airbnb buys HotelTonight in deeper expansion into hotel-booking business

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
3 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
4 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
5 Batam's latest crown jewel project

Must Read

hyflux_2x.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b

doc74e07rhgdeqmy3dnllf_doc74da5nfwiblp38atax9.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Minister Heng Swee Keat urges enterprises to tap programmes, grants

Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening