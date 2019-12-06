You are here

Home > Consumer

Bayer reaches agreement to postpone more glyphosate lawsuits for settlement talks

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 11:05 PM

file6ueb3tl6d8m6w0zc8c4.jpg
Germany's Bayer has agreed with plaintiffs to postpone its next two US lawsuits over the alleged cancer-causing effects of its glyphosate-based weed killers to allow more time for talks on a settlement.
REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Germany's Bayer has agreed with plaintiffs to postpone its next two US lawsuits over the alleged cancer-causing effects of its glyphosate-based weed killers to allow more time for talks on a settlement.

The company, which is facing 42,700 US plaintiffs, is widely expected to eventually buy itself out of the litigation, with analysts currently estimating the size of a future settlement at US$8-US$12 billion.

Bayer agreed with the plaintiff to delay for about six months a case in the California Superior Court for Lake County scheduled for Jan 15, a company spokesman said in a written statement.

A second case due to begin on Jan 21 in the California Superior Court for Alameda County would also be postponed until a date yet to be determined.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bayer said the postponements would provide more time for it and representatives of the plaintiffs to "engage constructively in the mediation process".

SEE ALSO

Austria's glyphosate ban thrown into doubt

The company, which acquired the weed killer brands last year as part of a US$63 billion takeover of Monsanto, has ruled out pulling the products from the US market, citing regulators and extensive research which have found glyphosate to be safe.

It will early next year appeal to reverse the first three US court rulings that awarded tens of millions of dollars to each plaintiff.

Other trials initially scheduled for this year have already been postponed. 

REUTERS

Consumer

Hector Capital, Agritrade International eye green market in Singapore

Polar Water unveils latest product in recyclable cartons in green push

Founder of aesthetics clinic chain ordered to return S$30.7m to investor

Japan's household spending posts fastest decline in 3.5 years

Hong Kong protests cost embattled MTR operator HK$1.6b

Shiseido opens first domestic factory in 36 years

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

Countries eye tariffs on Internet economy

[GENEVA] A 20-year global moratorium on imposing tariffs on digital trade could end next week if India or South...

Dec 6, 2019 10:41 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data, calmer tone on trade

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday, after data showed domestic job growth increased by the most in 10...

Dec 6, 2019 10:16 PM
Government & Economy

US job growth up by the most in 10 months

[WASHINGTON] US job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November as former striking workers returned to...

Dec 6, 2019 09:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ agrees to redistribute oil cuts under Saudi pressure

[LONDON] Opec+ will adjust its output target and redistribute production cuts between its members under pressure...

Dec 6, 2019 08:43 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan's main opposition party struggling to pay salaries

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang said on Friday it is struggling to pay staff a month away...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly