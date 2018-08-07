You are here

Home > Consumer

Beer makers feel the heat as Europe braces for barley shortages

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 3:45 PM

[LONDON] Even beer is being affected by Europe's sweltering heat.

Barley crops in northern Europe have fried under the hot and dry weather, raising potential problems for brewers that need to buy malt. Yields in key producers in Scandinavia, northern Germany and the Baltic countries could be 30 to 40 per cent below normal, according to trader Evergrain Germany.

Barley prices are already surging and costs will need to be passed down the supply chain. Some German brewers are starting to increase beer prices, said Stefan Vollmar, a trader at Hamburg-based merchant GrainCom GmbH.

"We have a big supply problem," said Jonathan Arnold, the director of barley and oats at Robin Appel Ltd., a UK trading company. "Malt is not a lot of cost in a pint of beer, but collectively over a lot of pints of beer, it is a big cost."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Scandinavia, extremely hot weather, which caused wildfires to spread across Sweden, has also meant that harvests are three to four weeks earlier than usual. The weather that has hurt crops means the European Union will face a spring malting barley shortage of 490,000 metric tons this season the first deficit in eight years, according to RMI Analytics, which advises brewers.

Prices for French malting barley have spiked more than 35 per cent since April, reaching the highest since 2013, according to data from Commodity3. Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, cited higher commodity costs in the second quarter. While the company said the poor European harvest wouldn't hurt its 2018 results, it declined to comment on the impact going forward.

"It is a significant price increase," said Andries de Groen, a managing director at Evergrain, a unit of Germany's BayWa. "Brewers will at the end have to absorb the barley price increase" if they haven't locked in their future purchases, he said.

The dryness and heat caused a dramatic shift in the market. Less than two months ago, Robin Appel Ltd.'s Arnold was expecting a surplus of over a million tons of European malting barley, but now the market will likely see a deficit. The hot weather is also lowering the quality of barley, meaning there will likely be a surplus of grain that's only usable for livestock feed.

Maltsters, which extract malt from barley, will have to pay up for high-quality grain or change their formulation processes, according to RMI. Still, it's unlikely that beer drinkers will be paying more for a pint because barley is a tiny part of the overall cost of a drink.

EU spring barley production could be 10 percent below the five-year average, de Groen said. The poor production in northern Europe may be offset by France, which had an excellent harvest and may be able to ensure supplies, he said.

"The further north you go, the more difficult it gets," Vollmar said. "It is hard to be sure about the final outcome of the crop, which we had just started to harvest now. But we expect the volume to be pretty low and there will be a few quality problems."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Alibaba merging China food delivery units to counter Tencent-backed Meituan: sources

Harley seeks alliance for lightweight bikes to grow India business

Deutsche Post Q2 profit drops on post, parcel woes

PODCAST: How to get the most out of your air miles and use forex wallets (Money Hacks, Ep 17)

Sats, chefs association unveil menu with lesser-known Singapore dishes for airline passengers

Rain brings relief to scorched cane, coffee areas in Brazil

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Are you a bookkeeper or work in data entry? Your job might be at risk

20180807-1-UOB unites Singapore's largest property ecosystem under one roof.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB rolls out fully digital home-loan solution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening