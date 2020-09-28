You are here

Beijing asks frozen food importers to shun countries with severe coronavirus

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 1:16 PM

China's capital called on importers on Monday to shun frozen food from countries suffering from severe novel coronavirus outbreaks after several cases of imported seafood products testing positive for the virus.
[BEIJING] China's capital called on importers on Monday to shun frozen food from countries suffering from severe novel coronavirus outbreaks after several cases of imported seafood products testing positive for the virus.

"Customs and local governments have repeatedly detected the...

