You are here

Home > Consumer

Beyond Meat IPO raises US$241m as appetite for meatless morsels increases

The California firm sold 9.6 million shares on the Nasdaq exchange at US$25 each
Fri, May 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

ST_20190430_LIFKAYSIU_4805765.jpg
The company is tapping a wave of “flexitarianism” – those who advocate moderate consumption of meat.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

New York

VEGAN burger upstart Beyond Meat, whose backers include Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, has raised US$241 million from its initial public offering, valuing the firm at about US$1.5 billion as it surfs a wave of "flexitarianism".

The California-based firm said it sold 9.625 million shares on the Nasdaq exchange at US$25 each on Wednesday, at the top of its offer range. Reflecting strong investor demand, it had increased the offer price of its shares to US$23-$25 from US$19-$21.

The company has tapped changing consumer appetites as growing numbers of people turn to plant-based meat alternatives, whether vegans who shun all animal products or flexitarians, who advocate moderate consumption of meat.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We believe that consumer awareness of the perceived negative health, environmental and animal-welfare impacts of animal-based meat consumption has resulted in a surge in demand for viable plant-based protein alternatives," it said in its prospectus.

The firm said it believed eating plant-based protein would "help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare" as it seeks to compete with the US$1.4 trillion global meat industry.

Despite the popularity of its signature Beyond Burger and other products, Beyond Meat is still not profitable and recorded a net loss of US$30 million in 2018, according to its most recent financial records released on Monday.

But it has seen strong growth, with US$88 million in sales in 2018, compared with US$33 million in 2017 and US$16 million in 2016.

"We have a history of losses, and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability," the firm cautioned in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The group said it would use the funds raised to "expand our marketing channels, invest in our distribution and manufacturing facilities, hire additional employees and enhance our technology and production capabilities." Like fellow "veggie burger" maker Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat uses sophisticated technologies to replicate as closely as possible the taste, colour, smell and texture of meat.

It uses peas, beans and soya to make steaks and sausages or replace minced meat in tacos and spaghetti bolognese.

The firm's popular Beyond Burger, which uses beets to make it "bleed", is sold in thousands of supermarkets and restaurants, including TGI Fridays.

Beyond's rival Impossible, meanwhile, has linked up with Burger King to offer a vegan version of its signature Whopper. Nestle and Unilever are also aiming to expand their presence in thois growing sector.

Beside Gates and DiCaprio, its early backers include Twitter co-founders Biz Stone and Evan Williams, former McDonald's director Don Thompson, meat giant Tyson Foods and the Humane Society. AFP

Consumer

Watches of Switzerland mulls IPO

Carlsberg Q1 sales beat estimates on Asian market boost

Sanofi wins US approval to sell dengue vaccine but with major restrictions

Kellogg to replace CFO, earnings dive 36.5 per cent; shares drop

3M expands medical-products unit in record US$4.3b deal

Beyond Meat IPO raises US$241m as veggie appetite grows

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening