You are here

Home > Consumer

Beyond Meat shorts may be close to tipping point as losses mount

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 7:56 AM

nwy_Beyond Meat_190619_37_2x.jpg
Beyond Meat Inc bears are battered, but they haven't given up yet.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Beyond Meat Inc bears are battered, but they haven't given up - yet.

Short sellers have managed to dodge a short squeeze despite the stock's 35 per cent advance in the past five trading days, according to S3 Analytics. But expectations for borrow rates to resume rising could mean a capitulation is near.

"Many short sellers are getting closer to the tipping point of closing out their positions due to expensive stock borrow rates, stock loan recalls and massive mark-to-market losses," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics for S3.

Short sellers are paying a total of more than US$2 million a day in fees to borrow the stock, according to Dusaniwsky. While those costs have fallen as a result of a "slight" decline in short interest to 46 per cent of the float and the stock's pause on Tuesday, Mr Dusaniwsky sees higher costs in the offing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Lending long shareholders must have sold into this morning's rally and momentum short sellers are pressing to get locates and sell volatility," he said. "The resulting decrease in supply and increase in demand should move BYND's stock borrow rate back over 100 per cent."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

China to block pork imports from Canadian firm: Xinhua

In Germany, activists battle food waste with dumpster diving

Australian grocer Coles eyes A$1b in savings, shares jump

Roche wins Japan approval for personalised cancer drug Rozlytrek

UK plans new powers to fine firms exploiting loyalty

French drugmaker Sanofi, Google to use data tech for innovations

Editor's Choice

BT_20190619_PRESG17I4E8_3812564.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

nwy_SGX_190619_15_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX's move to suspend stocks a case of 'damned if you do, damned if you don't'

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
3 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
4 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
5 Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

Must Read

BT_20190619_PRESG17I4E8_3812564.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

BT_20190619_ABEVONIK19_3812605.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Evonik to make more animal feed ingredients here

nwy_SINGAPORE SKYLINE_190619_13_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SMEs' next big investment push: transformative technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening