You are here

Home > Consumer

Big brands dive into esports to court youth market - Nielsen

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 10:31 PM

file751okhw64c11cio1h2pq.jpg
US stocks opened little changed on Wednesday after a record-setting rally in the previous session, weighed down by mixed results from industrial bellwethers Boeing and Caterpillar.
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] From snack companies to carmakers, a wide range of brands is trying to reach one of the hottest demographic groups around: esports fans.

Those brands are finding their footing with 39 per cent of brand exposure in esports' competitive video game broadcasts coming from non-gaming related companies in 2018, Nielsen said in a report on Wednesday.

"Over all forms of entertainment, their biggest passion is video games," Nicole Pike, Managing Director of Nielsen Esports, said of enthusiasts of professional video gaming.

Such companies are called "non-endemic" since they are not as naturally aligned with esports as those that manufacture gaming computers, consoles, chairs and other gear, for instance.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The list of non-endemic brands in the sector and already includes State Farm, Disney, Spotify, Toyota , Mastercard, Cheez-It, Hershey, Chipotle, Sephora , Wendy's and Head & Shoulders, and is getting longer.

Viewership of esports - when fans watch in person or online as professional video game players compete - is expanding.

The bulk of fans are typically between 18 and 35 years old, referred to in the Nielsen report by esports sponsor Doritos as "emerging adults."

They have more disposable income than other sports fans and many have cut the cord to traditional media.

In fact, 61 per cent of esports viewers on Twitch, a main platform for watching esports streams, do not watch television on a weekly basis, according to Nielsen, making traditional forms of marketing a challenge.

Reaching out through esports does seem to work, since 90 per cent of Twitch's esports viewers can name at least one non-endemic sponsor, Nielsen found.

Brands seen as authentically interested in the space fare better than those that just slap their logo on a jersey, advertising and esports experts say.

PepsiCo's Doritos, for instance, sponsored a "Doritos Bowl" hosted by Twitch for a Call of Duty battle royale tournament between top streamers.

Fans watched nearly 550,000 combined hours of that tournament, Nielsen said.

When 20th Century Fox wanted to promote the digital release of its movie "Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut," it turned to the gaming advertising and talent agency Ader.

Ader partnered with top Fortnite influencer DrLupo and also created new custom designed Deadpool "emotes" - essentially emoji characters - that viewers use in Twitch chat windows.

An influx of non-endemic brands also adds credibility to the evolving esports ecoystem, said Chad De Luca, head of gaming and esports at Publicis Sport & Entertainment.

"It is a mark of approval from a blue-chip company," he said.

REUTERS

Consumer

US pharma bosses charged with fueling opioid crisis

Amazon expanding partnership with French retailer Casino

GIC-backed Luckin to raise up to US$800m in US IPO

British Telecom's Italian job had London roots: investigators

Majestic Wine may sell all UK stores in shift online

Netflix to sell US$2b of bonds to help fund more content

Editor's Choice

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

lwx_best world_240419_68.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 24, 2019
Government & Economy

A*Star inks US$90m deal to create deep tech startups in healthcare, life sciences

Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA seeks business trust listing on SGX for US$720m hotel portfolio

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening