You are here

Home > Consumer

Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 11:21 PM

file72dl7amajvpauxmyc5h.jpg
Clothing chains such as Primark, Superdry and online retailer ASOS warned of weak sales earlier in December, after what Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley said was "the worst November in living memory" for retailers.
REUTERS

[LONDON] The number of British shoppers hitting the post-Christmas sales dipped by 4.2 per cent year-on-year on Wednesday, offering no relief for struggling stores that had already discounted heavily to encourage spending in the run-up to the holiday.

Out-of-town stores and shopping centres were hit harder than towns and cities, but visits to both fell for the third year in a row, according to data for the first hours of trading on the morning after Christmas.

Shopping centre visits were down 6.7 per cent by midday, market research firm Springboard said, while traditional town and city shopping streets saw a 2.8 per cent drop.

Britain's retailers had been hoping Christmas would revive spending after a bleak year for much of the sector that has seen a string of chains go out of business or announce shop closures.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sector has faced uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union, rising labour costs and higher business property taxes as well as unseasonably warm weather.

Stores were pinning hopes on a surge in shoppers seeking bargains to counter poor trading in November and early December.

Clothing chains such as Primark, Superdry and online retailer ASOS warned of weak sales earlier in December, after what Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley said was "the worst November in living memory" for retailers.

Springboard said one reason for the drop in footfall was the almost continuous discounting, particularly since November's Black Friday.

"However, many retailers offer greater discounts online than in store, which discourages shoppers to visit retail destinations and bricks and mortar stores," Springboard said.

Springboard said many people were eating and drinking as well as visiting shops, a trend that was benefiting high streets, where there were more restaurants and other venues, more than retail parks.

London's Oxford Street, Regent Street and Bond Street saw a 15 per cent increase in footfall year-on-year by 10.30 on Wednesday, the New West End Company said, and it forecast US$63 million would be spent in the district by the end of the day.

"International tourists are out in force driven by the weaker pound, as well as domestic shoppers who are looking for a day out after family celebrations yesterday," said chief executive Jace Tyrrell.

REUTERS

Consumer

Thai farmers giddy over new medical marijuana law

Parents scramble to keep up as TikTok videos take hold with teens

Starbucks' expansion runs out of steam in South Africa

Airlines are catering to their smallest customers: children

Bottleneck at printers derails holiday book sales in US

Italian toy story: retired mechanic carves old favourites

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
5 Singapore goes underground to boost land use

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening