You are here

Home > Consumer

Bill Gates gave US$519m to foundation last year

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 4:36 PM

doc7ao2fny5fj5mfw2l9sg_doc6ucxbif2txvt516jgmc.jpg
Bill and Melinda Gates contributed US$519 million of cash and stock to their namesake foundation in 2019.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] Bill and Melinda Gates contributed US$519 million of cash and stock to their namesake foundation in 2019.

The gift, among the biggest in global philanthropy last year, helped boost the endowment of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust to US$49.8 billion as of Dec 31, up from US$46.8 billion a year earlier, according to its latest financial statements.

Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, also donated US$560 million of investment-management services to the Seattle-based nonprofit in 2019, up from US$523 million in 2018, according to the filing.

The couple's private foundation is the world's largest, and its resources are focused on fighting the novel coronavirus, Mr Bill Gates has said.

The couple's 2019 donations were still dwarfed by Warren Buffett's annual gift of Berkshire Hathaway stock to their foundation. He gave US$2.7 billion shares in July, bringing his total contributions to more than US$27 billion since August 2006.

SEE ALSO

Giving.sg receives record donations after Solidarity Payment, urges more long-term giving

While Mr Buffett's gifts have followed a regular trajectory over the years, those from the Gateses have varied. They gave about US$44 million in cash and stock in 2018 and US$4.6 billion of stock a year earlier.

Even 10-figure contributions haven't done much to diminish Mr Bill Gates's fortune. He's the world's second-richest person with a net worth of US$108 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Mr Buffett ranks fifth with US$68 billion.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Israeli anti-viral mask maker Sonovia eyes Nasdaq listing this year

HBO Max strikes more distribution deals in advance of launch

McDonald’s offers aid and warns some downsizing needed

Expedia signals May rebound as cancellations stabilise

Thomson Medical directors take 20% fee cut, managers forgo bonus

Del Monte Pacific sells 12% stake in Philippine unit for US$120m

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks finish lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed in negative territory on Thursday after rising for three days, hit by profit-...

May 21, 2020 04:24 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia's Macquarie raises A$750m in subordinated bonds

[SYDNEY] Macquarie Group's banking unit sold A$750 million (S$697.4 million) worth of new subordinated bonds at 2.90...

May 21, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Abu Dhabi wealth fund sees U-shaped global rebound next year

[DUBAI] The global economy is likely to recover from this year's virus-driven recession with 5 per cent growth in...

May 21, 2020 04:14 PM
Life & Culture

UK healthcare workers begin Covid-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

[LONDON] British healthcare workers will on Thursday begin taking part in a University of Oxford-led international...

May 21, 2020 04:05 PM
Transport

easyJet to restart flights in June with compulsory masks

[LONDON] British low-cost airline easyJet said it would restart a small number of flights on June 15, becoming the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.