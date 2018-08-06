You are here

Home > Consumer

Billionaire clothes makers trade barbs over how to measure customers

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 12:45 PM

doc71by2zpf1qvp2ktln5h_doc70v2m6dxl00gabdbd7t.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Two rival Japanese clothing giants are sparring over - what else - how to size someone up.

The subject of debate is the Zozosuit, a skin-tight bodysuit covered in polka dots that serves as a body scanner for measuring clothing size. For Yusaku Maezawa, founder of Japan's largest e-commerce company Start Today Co., his company's technology is a way to shake up the retail industry.

To Tadashi Yanai, founder of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co., the Zozosuit is more of a "toy." In an interview with the Nikkei published Monday, Mr Yanai, a billionaire who built Uniqlo from his father's tailor shop into the biggest retailer in Asia, said the Zozosuit would be troublesome to use and didn't solve the key issue in clothing - that the feel of fit differed depending on the wearer.

Mr Maezawa, also a self-made billionaire, then responded on social media, saying Mr Yanai's words were the highest praise he could receive - adding that the purpose of the Zozosuit was so people around the world could have fun and laugh over measuring themselves.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Start Today, which makes most of its money through a shopping website called Zozotown, recently started its own clothing business centered around the Zozosuit. Mr Maezawa, 42, said in a July interview he respected Mr Yanai, 69, but added that Start Today's clothing was made-to-order and different from items Uniqlo sold.

Mr Yanai's Uniqlo last year introduced a "semi-order made" system where customers' measurements could be taken in-store and then used for subsequent orders for business wear.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

UK's House of Fraser settles CVA challenge from landlords

Why Prada can charge US$1,700 for bananas on your shirt

Raffles Medical Q2 profit up 0.8% to S$16.9m

Building an empire on 3-in-1 instant coffee mix

Prada's back to profit, thanks to its ugly chic

Considering college? Maybe you should invest in a coach

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
3 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
4 Huawei declares ambition to be No 1 after dethroning Apple
5 Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

Aug 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot Stock: Venture shares up 11% in early session

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening