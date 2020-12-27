You are here

BioNTech will work with others to boost vaccine capacity: CEO

Sun, Dec 27, 2020 - 2:48 PM

[ANKARA] BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said his company would be open to cooperating with others as it looks to increase production capacity for its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Pfizer and was considering opening an office in Turkey.

Mr Sahin repeated BioNTech aimed to distribute...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for