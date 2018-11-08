You are here

Birkin bag maker Hermes sees no slowdown in Chinese sales

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Demand from Chinese tourists who splurge on luxury goods overseas is solid, says chief executive Axel Dumas. Chinese customers account for a third of industry sales.
Paris

FRANCE'S Hermes reported strong third-quarter sales momentum, with its leather goods division performing well, and the maker of deluxe Birkin handbags also played down fears of a slowdown in China.

Luxury goods companies have become the subject of investor fears over a potential spending slowdown among Chinese customers - who account for a third of industry sales - as a trade war with the United States simmers on.

Hermes joined rivals including Gucci-owner Kering in striking an upbeat tone on China, however, saying such worries were groundless for now.

"We don't see any change of pace at this stage," chief executive Axel Dumas told journalists, adding that the company "read a lot" about concerns regarding Chinese consumers and had discussed it internally.

"We don't understand exactly why we're talking about it." Demand from Chinese tourists who splurged on luxury goods overseas was also solid, though that client segment is more vulnerable to currency fluctuations, Mr Dumas said.

The company's revenues came in at 1.46 billion euros (S$2.3 billion) in the July to September period, rising 9.7 per cent from a year ago at constant currencies. That marked a slowdown from the 11.6 per cent comparable growth from a quarter earlier, due in part to a weaker performance in Hermes' silk scarves division after a tough year-ago comparison.

But revenues were a touch ahead of analysts' expectations as sales picked up pace in division that houses its handbags and items such as saddles.

"Another solid quarter from Hermes with a particularly reassuring performance in the most profitable leather division," RBC Capital Markets analyst Rogerio Fujimori said in a note.

Hermes shares have lost over 17 per cent of their value since a peak at the end of June, though they are still are up almost 15 per cent so far this year.

Like rivals including LVMH's Louis Vuitton and Gucci, Hermes has been among the big beneficiaries of a favourable industry backdrop over the past three years.

It has long cultivated a following for its exclusive Birkin and Kelly leather handbags that can cost well over US$10,000 and also pushed into online sales with more intermediate products.

It launched e-commerce operations in China in October. BLOOMBERG

