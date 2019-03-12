You are here

Home > Consumer

Bollywood films banned in Pakistan amid tension with India

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Karachi

THE tense political feud between India and Pakistan is taking a toll on the film industry.

Pakistan has halted the screening of Bollywood movies in theatres across the country, forcing the nation's largest chain, Cinepax Cinemas, to show reruns of old Pakistani films. Even before the current political standoff, the cinema chain was offering discounts of as much as 40 per cent on tickets to attract more customers.

Bollywood movies, with their often three-hour song-and-dance formats, are popular in Pakistan, accounting for about 60 per cent of total cinema consumption, according to Rafay Mahmood, culture editor at Karachi-based The Express Tribune. Hollywood movies and films produced by Pakistan's industry, known as Lollywood, make up the rest.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cinemas are "experiencing its lowest footfall'' after the ban, said Syed Mubashir Imam, chief executive officer of Karachi-based Media City Productions Pvt, a television production company. "Let's see how they tackle it. It is indeed a challenge for them and not an easy task.''

India and Pakistan have been engaged in the worst military conflict in decades in recent weeks, with cross-border firing still ongoing and Pakistan's airspace remaining partially closed. The tension has stoked nationalist sentiment on both sides, with Indian actor Ajay Devgn saying his latest movie won't be released in Pakistan.

Cinepax is Pakistan's largest cinema operator with 45 screens and more than 6,000 seats nationwide. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Sats unveils S$25m investment in new technology to boost output, cut waste

Few trade war jitters in Macau's booming casino enclave

Harvest to buy Verano for US$850m in largest US pot deal

Barrick withdraws US$17.8b hostile bid for Newmont

Oyster farmer frets about Brexit in Irish grey area

Japan Tobacco unit gets court protection after legal defeat

Editor's Choice

Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Must Read

BP_HKEX_110319_45.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

file6ucy3iwnwpk17tu3oik0.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel's buyout offer for Keppel T&T 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement to acquire African company for US$104.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening