You are here

Home > Consumer

Brazil cosmetics company Natura to invest US$5m in new brands through venture capital funds

Sat, May 04, 2019 - 11:46 AM

[SAO PAULO] Brazil cosmetics company Natura intends to invest up to US$5 million in new brands in beauty and wellness segments in Europe and the United States through venture capital funds, executives said on Friday.

"Dynamo Beauty Ventures is the first vehicle that matches our criteria and focus moving forward and we anticipate there will be more of these initiatives in the future," Roberto Marques, chairman of Natura's board, told analysts in a call to discuss quarterly results.

Natura shares were down 0.4 per cent in late afternoon trading, at 50.29 reais, after the company posted weaker than expected results amid a sluggish economic recovery in Brazil.

First-quarter net income grew by 72.8 per cent year-on-year to 41.9 million reais (S$14.47 million), below a consensus estimate of 59.1 million reais compiled by Refinitiv, as higher expenses overshadowed revenue gains.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Natura's first-quarter results showed a reversal of the robust growth trend for the brand in Brazil, implying potential downside to our estimates," analysts at Itaú BBA wrote in a report.

Despite challenging conditions in key markets, notably Brazil, the company is still on track to deliver targets previously established and continue to deleverage, Natura's chairman said.

He emphasised the firm expects to reduce its net debt/EBITDA ratio to 1.4 by 2021 compared to 2.95 at the end of March this year.

Market participants have been closely following Natura's leverage, as the company negotiates a deal with cosmetics maker Avon Products two years after acquiring The Body Shop brand from L'Oreal in a 1 billion-euro transaction.

"At this point we have no further developments to report on our deal talks with Avon," the chairman said.

REUTERS

Consumer

Disney to sell Fox regional sports networks to Sinclair for US$9.6b

Beware vegan 'meat' peddled by venture capitalists

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson has cancer, plans to stay in role

Beyond Meat IPO raises US$241m as appetite for meatless morsels increases

Watches of Switzerland mulls IPO

Carlsberg Q1 sales beat estimates on Asian market boost

Editor's Choice

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

lwx_starhub_040519_13.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO
3 honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth
4 'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts
5 Firms paying dividends quarterly offer better returns: SGX data

Must Read

BT_20190504_PG1_BLURB_3771276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Brunch

Is Asia giving back enough?

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

May 4, 2019
Real Estate

Overseas commercial and industrial assets, data centres, student housing on radar of Singapore investors: CBRE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening