You are here

Home > Consumer

Britain to restrict promotion of unhealthy food from April 2022

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 11:12 AM

af_britainsupermarket_281220.jpg
Britain will ban "buy one get one free" promotions for food high in fat, sugar or salt and free refills of sugary soft drinks in restaurants from April 2022, the government said on Monday, its latest step in its plan to tackle obesity and improve public health.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Britain will ban "buy one get one free" promotions for food high in fat, sugar or salt and free refills of sugary soft drinks in restaurants from April 2022, the government said on Monday, its latest step in its plan to tackle obesity and improve public health.

The government says obesity is one of Britain's biggest long-term public health problems with almost two-thirds of adults in England overweight and one in three children leaving primary school overweight or obese.

The measures will also restrict where in a store promotions on such products can be advertised, and unhealthy promotions will not be allowed at checkouts, shop entrances or at the ends of aisles.

"We are restricting promotions and introducing a range of measures to make sure the healthy choice is the easy choice.

Creating an environment which helps everyone eat healthier foods more regularly is crucial to improving the health of the nation," public health minister Jo Churchill said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Britain first proposed restricting "buy one get one free" deals on junk food in July, and also announced measures such as banning TV and online adverts for junk food before 9.00 pm.

Last month the government went further and proposed a total ban on online advertising of unhealthy food.

Being overweight has been shown to increase the risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19 - a fact highlighted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has publicly talked about his own need to lose weight since being hospitalised with the disease.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

South Korea says Delivery Hero must sell unit for US$4b Woowa deal approval

BMW aims for 20% of its vehicles to be electric by 2023: paper

Cold chain doubts delay Covid-19 vaccinations in some German cities

Australian lobster sector claws back trade after China ban

From bean to bar, Haiti's cocoa wants international recognition

US holiday retail sales rise as online shopping booms: Mastercard

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 11:57 AM
Government & Economy

With just days to go, Britain urges business to prepare for end of Brexit transition

[LONDON] Britain on Monday urged businesses to prepare for Brexit, just days before a transition period designed to...

Dec 28, 2020 11:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains 1 per cent as Trump signs stimulus bill

[BENGALURU] Gold prices jumped 1 per cent on Monday as the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge was boosted by news...

Dec 28, 2020 11:43 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil steadies with virus pessimism balanced by US stimulus

[SINGAPORE] Oil steadied in Asian trading - after posting its first weekly loss since October - as pessimism over a...

Dec 28, 2020 11:32 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold set for best close in seven weeks as Trump signs stimulus

GOLD headed for the highest close in seven weeks after President Donald Trump signed a US$900 billion coronavirus...

Dec 28, 2020 11:25 AM
Consumer

South Korea says Delivery Hero must sell unit for US$4b Woowa deal approval

[SEOUL] South Korea's antitrust regulator said on Monday Delivery Hero must sell its South Korean subsidiary to win...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: First Reit, BRC Asia, Hong Lai Huat, Pan Ocean

Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to US$10b

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

Singapore digital banks face hard slog but incumbents can't sit pretty either

Bitcoin faces regulatory scrutiny after record-breaking rally

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for