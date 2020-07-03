You are here

Home > Consumer

Britain's Tesco demands supplier price cuts by July 10: source

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 11:43 PM

[LONDON] Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, has given suppliers until July 10 to agree price reductions as it prepares to step-up its price battle with discounters Aldi and Lidl, an industry source told Reuters.

The source said the move by Tesco forms part of its shift to a so-called everyday low pricing (EDLP) strategy, which will see it use fewer promotions.

The July 10 deadline was first reported by industry publication The Grocer, which said a raft of suppliers had told it they faced huge pressure from Tesco to lower their prices, and had raised concerns over the timescale of the demands.

A Tesco spokesperson declined to comment on the July 10 date, but said the group had been speaking to suppliers about its strategy going forward.

"Through the Covid-19 crisis we have worked collaboratively with suppliers – shortening payment terms for our small suppliers, widening specifications and taking produce previously destined for the food service industry – so that we can support their businesses and help our customers get the food they need," he said.

SEE ALSO

After pandemic, US senators want review of drug supply chain

"That collaborative approach will continue as we look for new and innovative ways to bring our customers great quality products at great value prices."

Tesco chief executive officer Dave Lewis joined the firm in 2014 shortly before a supplier-related accounting scandal plunged the group into the worst crisis in its history.

He is stepping down on Oct 1 after a tenure that has transformed the group's fortunes, handing over to Ken Murphy.

Tesco said its most recent Supplier Viewpoint Survey found overall supplier satisfaction reached its highest score to date of 80 per cent, versus 55 per cent in 2014.

Last week, when Tesco reported strong first quarter sales and expanded its Aldi Price Match scheme to 500 branded and own label products, Mr Lewis talked about his approach to suppliers.

"I've been having this conversation with suppliers for six years – I don't see why anybody should pay more for a brand in Tesco than anywhere else," he told reporters.

"It's better for us to focus on large volume lines that customers really want and invest our money together in the price of that rather than deploying it across a range of promotions which are disruptive in the supply chain and ultimately don't give customers the best value," he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Harrods adapts to retail's new normal with outlet and job cuts

South Korean AR mirror allows touchless cosmetics shopping

Gilead's Covid-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

China beverage giant Wahaha said to weigh IPO above US$1b

Budweiser brewer turns off taps at post-lockdown London office

Broker's take: KGI 'neutral' on Singapore O&G, cites risks from skin clinic, falling birth rates

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 11:19 PM
Energy & Commodities

EU opens bidding for 1b euros from clean technology fund

[BRUSSELS] Clean technology projects are in line for a billion-euro (S$1.57 billion) slice of support from the...

UPDATED 4 min ago
Jul 3, 2020 10:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Convertible bond issues surge in coronavirus-hit market

[LONDON] The volume of convertible bond sales has reached its highest levels since 2007 this year as companies rush...

Jul 3, 2020 10:46 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea's Parliament approves third extra budget of 35.1t won

[SEOUL] South Korea's Parliament on Friday approved a supplementary budget of 35.10 trillion won (S$40.84 billion)...

Jul 3, 2020 10:43 PM
Government & Economy

WP: Public housing prices should be pegged to 'objective criteria' like household income

THE price of public housing should be determined by "objective criteria" rather than market forces, as its...

Jul 3, 2020 10:40 PM
Life & Culture

Liverpool reiterate need for safe celebrations ahead of Villa clash

[BENGALURU] Liverpool have again urged their supporters to avoid mass gatherings in the city and to celebrate their...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.