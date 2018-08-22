You are here

Home > Consumer

British pharmacy Superdrug says customers' information was compromised

Wed, Aug 22, 2018 - 8:14 AM

[BENGALURU] British pharmacy Superdrug said late on Tuesday that there had been a "possible disclosure" of personal information of some of their Superdrug.com customers, which could include names, addresses, dates of birth and telephone numbers.

Superdrug said in a statement on Twitter that customers' payment care information had not been compromised. It did not specify how many customers were affected.

Superdrug did not respond to a request outside regular business hours for comment and additional information.

"The hacker shared a number of details with us to try and 'prove' he had customer information - we were then able to verify they were Superdrug customers from their email and log-in," a Superdrug spokeswoman was quoted as saying in a report by the Independent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier, the BBC reported that the hacker or hackers had attempted to extort a ransom from the company.

Superdrug said in the statement that it had advised its customers to change their online passwords and that it had contacted the police and Action Fraud, the UK's national cyber crime reporting centre.

REUTERS

Consumer

Banks should not assume fraud victims are at fault: UK watchdog

Israel bans Juul e-cigarettes citing 'grave' public health risk

Farfetch plans to go public as luxury e-commerce grows

Daikin, thriving in Asia and India, sets its sights on Africa

Cambodia's first rum maker looks to expand overseas market

Tsukiji fish market to stop tourist tuna viewings

Editor's Choice

BT_20180822_VIPROPGU0H_3539109.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Aug 22, 2018
Real Estate

Govt to gather feedback on new housing initiatives: Lawrence Wong

BT_20180822_TRUMP22_3539107.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Fed should do more to help boost the economy: Trump

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening