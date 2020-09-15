You are here

BT launches News Tablet Edition

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Thanks to the sharp and spacious 10.4-inch touchscreen on the S6 Lite (LTE) tablet and the bundled S Pen stylus, browsing the BT e-paper is a breeze, as is zooming, clipping and sharing stories.

Singapore

THE Business Times is launching the first BT subscription bundled with an Android tablet that offers readers the best of print digitally.

With The Business Times News Tablet Edition, subscribers will get the exclusive SPHtab e-paper app pre-installed on a Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite (LTE) tablet for S$39.90 a month over 30 months.

And it'll just be like picking up the newspaper. All readers have to do after unboxing the new tablet is power on and connect to Wi-Fi. The SPHtab app will automatically launch the BT e-paper; there's no need to log in, and no need for user IDs and passwords. The 10.4-inch touchscreen on the S6 Lite (LTE) tablet and the bundled S Pen stylus allow for quick zooming, clipping and sharing stories from the BT e-paper.

"Although there's still nothing like the unique feel of the BT newspaper, The Business Times News Tablet Edition brings you the best features of print on a digital platform," said BT editor Wong Wei Kong. "That's why we say it's reading print the new way."

Although the BT e-paper is also available on the BT website and app, the seamless password-free reading experience is only available on the SPHtab app on the news tablet. In addition, BT News Tablet Edition subscribers will get one access each to the BT website and app.

"You get a seamless e-paper reading experience, while also having the flexibility to access the BT website and app, all bundled with a Samsung tablet you can take with you anywhere," said Mr Wong.

For the promotional launch period, BT's exclusive delivery partner, DHL Express, will courier the tablet to subscribers at no charge.

"We're excited to have DHL Express as our delivery partner," said Mr Wong. "For 35 years, BT and DHL have been jointly organising the Singapore Business Awards, the premier business awards here. We hope this new collaboration will add further to this special partnership."

Christopher Ong, DHL Express Singapore managing director, said: "Congratulations to BT on this new package. We are delighted to help deliver a new digital experience into the hands of BT readers."

The BT News Tablet is the latest to be launched by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) titles on the Samsung platform. Sarah Chua, Samsung Electronics Singapore vice-president for IT & mobile, noted that the BT News Tablet Edition is "the first SPH news tablet that comes with our signature S Pen" stylus.

Readers who subscribe during the promotional launch period - from now to Sept 30 - will receive a complimentary 128GB Samsung EVO Plus microSD memory card worth S$39.90. There is also the option of the BT News Tablet Edition bundled with a Samsung Galaxy Tab A Wi-Fi tablet at S$29.90 a month for 30 months.

Visit btsub.sg/btnews for more information and to subscribe.

