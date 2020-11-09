You are here

Home > Consumer

BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 7:00 AM

rk_BTS_091120.jpg
K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song for Dynamite and best group, capping a year in which the Korean band underlined its status as a major global act.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song for Dynamite and best group, capping a year in which the Korean band underlined its status as a major global act.

The group's first English-language song, Dynamite logged nearly 34 million US streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, making BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

The seven-member band also snagged MTV awards for best virtual live act and the biggest fans, although the coronavirus pandemic meant there was no audience and no ceremony to mark their achievement.

Instead, the music channel created a virtual stadium full of waving and cheering fans for the event, with acts appearing in pre-recorded performances from wherever they were located and winners accepting awards to camera.

British band Little Mix hosted the show, without member Jesy Nelson who was reported to be ill. They appeared on a computer generated stage within the "stadium".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In a nod to the pandemic, US rapper Jack Harlow sang Whats Poppin on a stage with four dancers wearing face masks.

Karol G won the new best Latin act category and best collaboration for Tusa featuring Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga took the best artist award and DJ Khaled was awarded best video.

Little Mix, who performed Sweet Melody in a performance recorded in London, won the best pop act for 2020.

Cardi B was named best hip-hop act, Coldplay won the best rock category and Hayley Williams won the award for best alternative act.

Among the performers was Alicia Keys who sang Love Looks Bette and Sam Smith, who performed Diamonds on the stage of an empty theatre.

US singer and rapper Doja Cat, who took home this year's best new act award, opened the show with her hit Say So.

French DJ and producer David Guetta, who won the award for best electronic act, performed Let's Love with British singer Raye at the Széchenyi Bath complex in the Hungarian capital Budapest, accompanied by a laser show.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Foreigners join China's livestream sales army

Tesco gets nod for sale of Thailand supermarket business

Apple, Sony held talks to buy podcaster Wondery

Brazilian telecoms snub US official over Huawei 5G pressure

The messy, booming business of recycling cruise ships

Thai tycoon gets antitrust nod for US$11b Tesco assets buy

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 07:21 AM
Government & Economy

Biden advisers met with Warp Speed drugmakers Before election

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden's health-care advisers have held talks with pharmaceutical-industry...

Nov 9, 2020 07:12 AM
Life & Culture

'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'

[LOS ANGELES] Jeopardy! game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by...

Nov 9, 2020 07:08 AM
Transport

Canada ready for talks on aid to airlines, which could include loans

[OTTAWA] Canada is ready to start talks with major airlines this week about financial assistance to the hard-hit...

Nov 9, 2020 07:06 AM
Transport

Nissan plots digital course for car sales in a post-pandemic world

[BEIJING] As Covid-19 threw a wrench into the cogs of car retailing, a senior Nissan board member challenged the...

Nov 9, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Trump mocked over press conference at Four Seasons garden centre

[WASHINGTON] It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia's Four Seasons but a briefing by Donald Trump's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate US President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

Investors celebrate Biden winning US presidency

Is America becoming a failed state?

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for