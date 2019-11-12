You are here

Home > Consumer

Burger King eyes big bite of Europe market with 'veggie Whopper'

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 8:47 AM

nz_whopper_121135.jpg
US fast-food giant Burger King on Tuesday launched its meatless burger in Europe, hoping to capture a substantial slice of a growing market.
PHOTO: BURGER KING SVERIGE/FACEBOOK

[LONDON] US fast-food giant Burger King on Tuesday launched its meatless burger in Europe, hoping to capture a substantial slice of a growing market.

The vegetarian version of its prime "Whopper" hamburger is being added to the menu in 25 countries and 2,500 restaurants after testing in the United States and Sweden.

"It's the biggest production launch ever done in Europe. We see the potential in the future that this is a growing category," company president David Shear told AFP.

The new meatless sandwich is to be launched in Britain at a later date, possibly around the start of next year, the firm said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Burger King, which is best known for flame-grilled patties, said with the new product it was now the biggest European fast-food restaurant chain offering a veggie burger.

SEE ALSO

Beyond Meat eyes production in Asia before the end of 2020

The company said the vegetarian product had boosted sales of traditional burgers in the United States, as it attracted new customers who normally did not patronise fast-food outlets.

Some critics noted however that if the same cooking grills were used for meat and chicken products, strict vegetarians would shun the new offering.

Shear did not provide details on sales or European market targets, meanwhile.

The fast-food giant and competitors Yum Brands and Kentucky Fried Chicken have got a step ahead of McDonald's in the United States in recent months.

In April, McDonald's launched a test in Germany of its Big Vegan burger, developed in collaboration with Nestle.

It has also been testing a meat-free cheeseburger in Canada since late September but is not yet at the stage of large-scale sales.

The global food industry has seen competition open up for alternative proteins to draw in growing numbers of consumers who have adopted a vegan diet for dietary, ethical or environmental reasons.

JPMorgan has said the plant-based "meat" market could be worth US$100 billion in the next 15 years because of the climate emergency, as beef production is a major global polluter.

British tycoon Richard Branson has invested in Impossible Foods, while Beyond Meat is part-financed by the billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

They are in competition with Dutch firm The Vegetarian Butcher, which was bought recently by the multinational group Unilever, and which supplies Burger King in Europe.

Nestle already has had a soya protein and wheat-based hamburger on sale in European and US supermarkets since the end of September.

Consultants Deloitte said in a recent study: "Gone are the days when plant-based alternative products were for the niche consumer and warranted limited shelf space...

"The European plant-based alternatives market leads the way in terms of market size, with the European meat substitutes market accounting for around 40 per cent of the global market."

The market is forecast to grow to 2.4 billion euros (S$3.53 billion) by 2025 from 1.5 billion euros in 2018, it added.

AFP

Consumer

Cable feels the Force from Disney's ambitious streaming service

Chinese spend big in Singles' Day shopping spree

Trump to meet with vaping industry on vaping, e-cigarettes

Patek Philippe watch sells for US$31m in record auction

Macau’s casino queen doubles down on Vegas-style expansion alan

Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson dies unexpectedly at 60

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 08:47 AM
Companies & Markets

Bumitama Q3 profit slips 29.7% on lower palm oil prices

INDONESIAN palm oil producer Bumitama Agri on Tuesday posted a 29.7 per cent decline in third-quarter net profit to...

Nov 12, 2019 08:38 AM
Garage

Wall Street's very own unicorn emerges in private credit frenzy

[NEW YORK] It might sound like another techland unicorn: a four-year-old startup suddenly worth US$2.5 billion.

Nov 12, 2019 08:38 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open flat amid concerns over trade, Hong Kong

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened almost flat on Tuesday amid worries over a US-China trade deal and fresh unrest in Hong...

Nov 12, 2019 08:30 AM
Companies & Markets

First Resources Q3 profit falls 28.5% on weaker palm oil prices

FIRST Resources on Tuesday posted a 28.5 per cent drop in net profit to US$27.9 million for its third quarter ended...

Nov 12, 2019 08:22 AM
Companies & Markets

CNMC Goldmine Q3 profit surges to US$2m on gold prices

CNMC Goldmine Holdings's third quarter net profit surged to US$2 million, more than eight times the US$235,611...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly