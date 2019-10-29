You are here

Home > Consumer

Burger King to bring plant-based burgers to Europe

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 3:30 PM

WH_BK_241086.jpg
Burger King will start selling two plant-based meat offerings across Europe, according to Jose Cil, chief executive officer of parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Burger King will start selling two plant-based meat offerings across Europe, according to Jose Cil, chief executive officer of parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc.

The burger chain is quickly ratcheting up its meat alternative offerings across the world. Two plant-based items, named the Rebel Whopper and the Rebel Chicken King, arrived in Sweden over the summer. Burger King is preparing to announce the details of a rollout across Europe, Mr Cil said in an interview on Monday. He declined to provide further details.

Burger King said in June that it developed the Rebel menu items for the Swedish market with Vivera, a Dutch producer of meat substitute products. The chain also said in September that it's working with Marfrig Global Foods SA and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co to produce a meatless Rebel Whopper for Brazil.

The incursion in Europe follows Burger King's introduction in the US of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of the chain's famous sandwich with a patty from Impossible Foods Inc. It's available in Burger King's more than 7,000 US locations. Impossible Foods won't be involved in the chain's plant-based meat items for the European market, according to Restaurant Brands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A surge in the popularity of plant-based meat has caused restaurant chains to seek out new menu items. McDonald's Corp is currently selling a "PLT" or plant-lettuce-and-tomato sandwich featuring Beyond Meat in Canada, and a Big Vegan in Germany, using a patty from Nestle SA. Carl's Jr and TGI Friday's both sell Beyond Meat in their American locations and other brands abroad. Globally, the alternative meat market is now estimated to be US$14 billion, according to Barclays.

SEE ALSO

Burger King scraps plastic toys in children's meals, launches amnesty

 

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Australia's Bega Cheese shares melt as hot weather prompts profit warning

Hong Kong's Suncity to operate Philippine casino-resort

De Beers banks on 'diamonds are for me'

Louis Vuitton owner offers US$14.5b for jeweller Tiffany

Australia's Coles Group Q1 supermarkets same store sales growth slows

Nintendo scores huge smartphone hit with Mario Kart Tour

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 03:22 PM
Real Estate

Lego builds a new headquarters to compete with Apple and Nike

[COPENHAGEN] The architects working on Lego's new campus in western Denmark are designing a structure that the chief...

Oct 29, 2019 03:18 PM
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy to sell 30% stake in Andaman II production sharing contract

KRISENERGY said on Tuesday that it has accepted a binding letter of offer from an undisclosed "major international...

Oct 29, 2019 03:12 PM
Real Estate

Denmark’s US$450b pension market is piling Into real estate

[COPENHAGEN] Funds in the world's top-ranked pension industry are responding to negative interest rates by buying up...

Oct 29, 2019 02:56 PM
Stocks

Australian shares extend winning run on trade optimism

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, extending its winning streak to seven sessions as investors...

Oct 29, 2019 02:51 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end higher on US-China trade optimism

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares surged to the highest close in a year Tuesday, lifted by optimism about US-China trade talks...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly