Business as usual for BT deliveries

Sat, Apr 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

NEWSPAPER subscribers will still get their daily paper delivered to their homes amid the new Covid-19 safety measures, as newspapers are considered an essential service.

However, the pandemic situation has caused a shortage of workers, leading to late deliveries in some areas. In the coming days, delivery vendors will be reaching out to selected subscribers to unlatch the flap of their letterboxes, so that papers can be delivered into the mailbox if necessary.

Print subscribers who want to ensure they continue receiving the news without delay can upgrade their subscription, for free, to include digital access. They can do so by e-mailing circs@sph.com.sg or calling 6388-3838.

Newspapers and other packages have been deemed safe to send and receive. The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, said the World Health Organization.

It added that "the risk of catching the virus that causes Covid-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low".

Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Business Times and other newspapers in Singapore, has stepped up precautionary measures including distributing masks to all its newspaper vendors and ensuring that newspaper production facilities are cleaned daily.

