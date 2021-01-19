You are here

Home > Consumer

ByteDance launches Douyin Pay, its mobile payment service for China

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 7:31 PM

AK_btd_1901.jpg
Beijing-based ByteDance launched on Tuesday its third-party payment service for the Chinese version of its hit short video app TikTok, "Douyin Pay", as it presses to expand into the e-commerce business in China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Beijing-based ByteDance launched on Tuesday its third-party payment service for the Chinese version of its hit short video app TikTok, "Douyin Pay", as it presses to expand into the e-commerce business in China.

"The set-up of Douyin Pay is to supplement the existing major payment options, and to ultimately enhance user experience on Douyin," Douyin said in a statement.

Users of Douyin, which accumulated 600 million daily active users, previously could use Ant Group's Alipay and Tencent Holdings' WeChat Pay, the country's two ubiquitous third-party mobile payment channels, to buy virtual gifts for livestreamers or items from shops on the platform.

ByteDance founder and CEO Zhang Yiming built up the company's payment capability in China by acquiring Wuhan Hezhong Yibao Technology last year. Hezhong Yibao obtained a third-party payment licence from the central bank in 2014.

ByteDance has been ordered by the outgoing Trump administration to divest TikTok's US assets on national security concerns.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The company, which denies the allegation, has been in talks for months with Walmart and Oracle Corp to shift such assets into a new entity.

Douyin is the main revenue generator for ByteDance. It provides a glimpse of what TikTok could eventually become, as Douyin started selling merchandise in 2017 and now operates a growing e-commerce operation where hundreds of millions of users shop on a daily basis.

ByteDance's expansion comes as China's financial regulators are tightening oversight over financial technology firms, particularly companies such as Ant Group.

China's third-party payment sector is dominated by Alipay and WeChat Pay, with the former taking 55.39 per cent of the total market in the second quarter of last year, according to market researcher Analysys. Other players include JD.com's JD Pay, Baidu Wallet and Meituan Pay.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Taiwan cancels major festival as domestic Covid-19 cases rise

Carmakers redesign cars for millions of ageing drivers in Japan

Takeover price for Sunningdale Tech raised to S$1.65 per share in final offer

Top India cinema operator predicts return of big bang releases

Carrefour suitor has few regrets about a 'good deal' that failed

Birkenstock in talks for S$6.4b sale to CVC Capital

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 07:23 PM
Government & Economy

Thai woman handed record four-decade jail term for lese majeste

[BANGKOK] A Thai woman accused of insulting the royal family was jailed Tuesday for more than 43 years, a legal...

Jan 19, 2021 07:20 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong unemployment rises to highest level since 2004

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's unemployment rate rose in December to the highest level in 16 years as the city struggled...

Jan 19, 2021 07:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Riverstone acquires more land to ramp up production for cleanroom gloves

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Riverstone Holdings has acquired a piece of industrial land in Malaysia for a total...

Jan 19, 2021 06:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Oxley Holdings teams up with Pavilion to develop Oxley Towers in Kuala Lumpur

PROPERTY developer Oxley Holdings' Malaysian arm is partnering Malaysia-based Pavilion Project Management to develop...

Jan 19, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

High Court decision reshapes earlier ruling on creditors' claim on joint bank accounts

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2026

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for