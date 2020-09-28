You are here

Home > Consumer

Caesars says US$3.7b bid high enough for William Hill

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 4:35 PM

af_william-hill_280920.jpg
Caesars Entertainment said William Hill's board would likely recommend its US$3.7 billion takeover offer price, giving it an edge over rival suitor Apollo Global Management.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Caesars Entertainment said William Hill's board would likely recommend its US$3.7 billion takeover offer price, giving it an edge over rival suitor Apollo Global Management.

The British gambling group confirmed it received approaches from both US companies after Bloomberg reported Apollo's interest on Friday. William Hill shares fell 12 per cent to 273.7 pence as of 9.13 am on Monday as investors reined in expectations of a hefty counterbid by the private equity firm.

Caesars' power over an existing joint venture with William Hill "makes rival offers unlikely," said Goodbody analyst Gavin Kelleher. Some people may see Caesars' offer price of 272 pence per share "as a somewhat disappointing outcome," he added. The bid represents a 25 per cent premium over William Hill's closing price before the takeover interest emerged.

Caesars and William Hill have a US joint venture with 20 per cent and 80 per cent equity ownership respectively. The two were already in discussions about merging some of their operations in the US, where the British bookmaker is looking to expand following the legalisation of sports betting by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Caesars said the joint venture "needs to be broadened in scope in order to fully maximise the opportunity in the sports betting and gaming sector." However, it warned it could pull out of some of the partnerships with William Hill if it loses the battle with Apollo. That would risk blocking the British company's access to the crucial American market.

SEE ALSO

Wariness among Reit managers, trustees as contentious merger proposals move forward

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Caesars' statement also outlined a potential break-up strategy. It said its focus would be on William Hill's US assets and it would "seek suitable partners or owners" for the other businesses such as the UK if its bid prevailed.

William Hill's home market has been hit with regulations like stake limits on betting machines - a rule which rendered hundreds of its stores unprofitable and led to 700 being closed. Further tightening of UK gambling rules is being considered, while William Hill's recent earnings have also been hit by Covid-19 shutdowns of sports events and the remaining stores.

Its market value has been eclipsed by European peers also shifting aggressively toward the US and online gambling.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Spirits maker Diageo says US business ahead of expectations

Deliveroo to roll out grocery service; offer vouchers, free deliveries

Aldi UK to invest £1.3b as profits rise

From cars to jewellery, China's shoppers are spending again

Dreamworld Australia fined A$3.6m for water ride deaths

Beijing asks frozen food importers to shun countries with severe coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 04:46 PM
Real Estate

Six strata-titled commercial units at Jalan Taman for sale with S$25m guide price

SIX strata-titled commercial units at 1 Jalan Taman are up for sale collectively by expression of interest with a...

Sep 28, 2020 04:45 PM
Consumer

Spirits maker Diageo says US business ahead of expectations

[BENGALURU] Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, said on Monday it has made a strong start to its fiscal year...

Sep 28, 2020 04:31 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Government & Economy

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

SINGAPORE will soon calibrate its debt moratorium schemes, with the regulator looking to extend its programmes to...

Sep 28, 2020 04:30 PM
Banking & Finance

US dollar near two-month high amid economic, political risks

[LONDON] The US dollar traded near a two-month peak against a basket of currencies on Monday, as doubts about...

Sep 28, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand extends emergency ahead of easing ban on tourists

[BANGKOK] Thailand will extend a state of emergency through October as the tourism-dependent nation gears up for the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Medical-device maker Vicplas falls 30% after board trims dividend

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Stocks to watch: Olam, DBS, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, iFast

Gold inches higher on subdued US dollar; Trump-Biden debate in focus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.