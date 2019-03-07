You are here

Home > Consumer

Calvin Klein abandons runway division

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 8:31 AM

BP_Calvin Klein _070319_42.jpg
American fashion label Calvin Klein announced Wednesday it is closing its high-end runway division as part of a restructuring by parent company PVH.
PHOTO: STUDIO EAST

[NEW YORK] American fashion label Calvin Klein announced Wednesday it is closing its high-end runway division as part of a restructuring by parent company PVH.

"I can confirm that the Calvin Klein 205W39NYC business is closing," the company told AFP.

PVH brought in Belgian designer Raf Simons from Dior in 2016 to revitalise the brand, which had stagnated since the departure of its namesake New Yorker founder in 2002.

Dubbed "chief creative officer," he had vast powers as he was charged with boosting profits of the brand's high-end collection.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But Mr Simons' departure was announced in December following weeks of uncertainty, after a PVH manager apportioned him some of the blame for declining sales.

PVH, which also owns Tommy Hilfiger, in early January announced strategic changes including tweaking Calvin Klein 205W39NYC's name, and the closure of its flagship store on Manhattan's Madison Avenue.

But it has now chosen to totally abandon the division and, according to specialist website Women's Wear Daily, has let go 100 employees in New York and Milan.

The brand's spokesperson told AFP it is "open to presenting our collections in a broad range of formats moving forward, including runway shows."

In 2017, Calvin Klein's sales of products from perfume to watches and glasses led to a turnover of US$9.1 billion dollars.

AFP

Consumer

A stark divide in America’s retail industry is coming into focus

American Eagle forecasts profit below estimates; shares slide

Fifa considering Oman and Kuwait to host some 2022 World Cup games

KFC China defies slowdown with AI menus and robot servers

J&J nasal spray gets US approval as first new type of anti-depressant

Hello Kitty finally goes to Hollywood after five-year courtship

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-3 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
4 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
5 Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

Must Read

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-3 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BP_Grab_070319_3.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Grab takes in US$1.46b more to feed Super App ambition in SEA

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening