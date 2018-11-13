You are here

Home > Consumer

Cannabis industry is facing a shakeout, Aphria president says

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 9:38 PM

doc72qzpdbsjy0xyzgca5_doc72d7woh1j211nbe2xa9q.jpg
There's a shakeout coming to the Canadian cannabis industry and midsized companies may find it hardest to survive, according to the new president of Aphria Inc.
REUTERS

[TORONTO] There's a shakeout coming to the Canadian cannabis industry and midsized companies may find it hardest to survive, according to the new president of Aphria Inc.

"There will be a group of companies at the top, the big producers, and some smaller producers at the bottom, like craft beer," Jakob Ripshtein said in an interview at Bloomberg's Toronto office. "I suspect there will be some in the middle who will be very challenged to stay around."

Canada legalized recreational marijuana on Oct 17 and many in the industry believe it's headed for a wave of consolidation as companies adjust to the realities of the market.

Mr Ripshtein joined Aphria, the fourth-largest cannabis company by market value, as chief commercial officer in May and was promoted to president earlier this month. Prior to that, he spent 10 years at Diageo Plc including a stint most recently as chief financial officer of Diageo North America. Diageo is watching the cannabis business "very closely," Chairman Javier Ferran said in September, as several big beverage companies explore the possibility of cannabis-infused beverages. In August, Constellation Brands Inc, maker of Modelo Especial beer and Robert Mondavi wine, plowed US$3.8 billion into Canopy Growth Corp.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Ripshtein declined to say whether Aphria has spoken to Diageo except to say it's had "conversations with a variety of industries." He said a large, established partner would be beneficial to any company trying to develop recreational cannabis products.

"Can you create a better consumer adult-use outcome if you partner big corporations with cannabis? I do believe that," he said.

Aphria Chief Executive Officer Vic Neufeld predicted five days before legalization that Canada would face shortages of legal pot, a forecast that proved to be prescient. Citing supply-chain issues, labor shortages and delays in getting licenses and excise stamps from the government, Neufeld said Aphria would be unable to meet demand in the first two to three months after legalization.

Mr Ripshtein said he believes the shortages will be fixed quickly. "I think you'll find early next year it's going to resolve itself," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

AstraZeneca keeps pruning drugs in US$1.5b sale to Sobi

Roche's Tecentriq wins fast FDA review in tough-to-treat breast cancer

Taiwan grandpa catches 'em all playing Pokemon Go on 15 phones

De Beers is offering big discounts on low-quality diamonds

'Incomparable' pink diamond could smash record at Geneva auction

Netflix to test lower-price plans as it seeks more Asia users

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
4 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
5 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

Must Read

doc72qu15pal8pd1gxfon_doc6vfykxy9n8g19rumeo6s.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and venture capital investments

doc72qww9nqjshv33p9gy0_doc71ynnrpom6t1fas3i3pw.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-Shanghai01-131118.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

nz-plantationgrove-131122.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening