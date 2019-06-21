CaregiverAsia and Helpling to share access to customers and service providers

ONLINE caregiving services platform CaregiverAsia and on-demand online cleaning services provider Helpling have partnered to leverage each other's customers and service providers, the companies announced on Friday.

CaregiverAsia's users will be able to access Helpling’s Singapore database of 4,000 cleaning specialists while Helpling customers can engage the 10,000 caregivers on CaregiverAsia's platform.

Yeo Wan Ling, CEO of CaregiverAsia, said: "An increasing number of our careseekers are opting for home cleaning services as part of respite care services that they can enjoy on demand on our platform. Helpling is certainly a very welcome addition to augment the services that we provide."

"The congruent needs of our respective stakeholders provide immense opportunities for both supply and demand-side synergies. Given that both companies also face similar operational challenges, we will mutually benefit from the exchange of resources and best practices," added James Lim, managing director APAC of Helpling.