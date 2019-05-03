You are here

Home > Consumer

Carlsberg Q1 sales beat estimates on Asian market boost

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Copenhagen

DANISH brewer Carlsberg on Thursday reported a 9 per cent jump in first-quarter sales, partly buoyed by Asian drinkers switching to more expensive beers.

Positive currency movements and an acquisition in Cambodia also helped the world's third-largest brewer, behind Anheuser Busch InBev and Heineken, grow Asian sales by 28 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter ended March, it said.

"We had a good start to the year, with particularly strong volume growth in Asia and continued solid progress of our craft and speciality, and alcohol-free portfolios," Chief executive Cees 'T Hart said in the statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Carlsberg has taken major cost-cutting measures since Mr Hart took over in 2015, intended to help seek redress for a decade of weakness in its key market: Russia. Last year, it returned to sales growth for the first time in three years.

The brewer said its price mix, which indicates if the company sold more of its expensive beers, was positive across all regions, particularly in Eastern Europe.

The brewer lost market share in Russia, where it owns the Baltika brand, as it increased prices at the end of last year and in the first three months of 2019 in an effort to increase profitability.

The company, which did not disclose earnings figures, said it still expected operating profit to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2019, well below last year's 11 per cent.

Sales came in at 13.89 billion Danish krone (S$2.83 billion) for the first quarter, above the 13.56 billion Danish krone forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. REUTERS

Consumer

Beyond Meat IPO raises US$241m as appetite for meatless morsels increases

Watches of Switzerland mulls IPO

Sanofi wins US approval to sell dengue vaccine but with major restrictions

Kellogg to replace CFO, earnings dive 36.5 per cent; shares drop

3M expands medical-products unit in record US$4.3b deal

Beyond Meat IPO raises US$241m as veggie appetite grows

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening