You are here

Home > Consumer

Carousell unveils mobile wallet CarouPay powered by DBS, Stripe, Visa

Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 12:47 PM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

ifonline.jpg
Carousell, which operates an online marketplace, on Wednesday announced the launch of its long-awaited mobile payment service, CarouPay, which will allow users to make payments to sellers without using third-party fund transfer platforms or meet-ups.
PHOTO: IFFAH DURRAH KAJAI

CAROUSELL, which operates an online marketplace, on Wednesday announced the launch of its long-awaited mobile payment service, CarouPay, which will allow users to make payments to sellers without using third-party fund transfer platforms or meet-ups.

An "integrated payment system", CarouPay is developed in partnership with three players: DBS, Stripe and Visa.

With CarouPay, buyers will now be able to pay sellers directly within the app using DBS PayLah! (DBS's mobile wallet) or credit and debit cards.

The Business Times has learnt that the credit and debit cards are not limited to those issued by DBS/POSB, even as DBS is a partner of Carousell, a development that BT reported in May.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To use CarouPay, sellers must first enable the service as a payment option when listing their items. This allows them to reach more buyers who prefer to transact online, said Carousell.

"They can also deal more confidently on the marketplace with the commitment from buyers. Buyers now also transact with greater peace of mind, as CarouPay will hold onto the funds until they have received the item as expected."

The flow of pay-ins and pay-outs is powered by Stripe Connect, payments technology company Stripe’s solution for multi-sided marketplaces and platforms. Once verified, sellers will be able to receive their payments from Carousell directly into their bank accounts or immediately on their Visa debit cards using Stripe's Instant Payouts feature. Stripe is based in San Francisco and has a presence in Singapore.

Carousellers who prefer to meet up can still continue to do so to physically inspect their items or simply to swap stories and build friendships, the homegrown mobile marketplace company said.

In May, Carousell announced that it has raised US$85 million in Series C funding with DBS joining as a new investor.

Editor's Choice

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

BT_20180620_KRBOAT200U8Q_3475263.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Real Estate

Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Stock market remains in correction mode
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

noble15 (1).jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

Jun 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Addvalue Technologies, Tiong Seng Holdings, Top Glove

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening